You’re invited to school performances

Photo above: Singers from Shanklin Elementary School entertain with Christmas songs at Habersham in 2016. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Staff reports

Community members are invited to join thousands of parents for holiday-themed student musical performances that begin this week and continue through Tuesday, Dec. 19, at schools across the Beaufort County School District.

Student choruses, bands and orchestras will perform concerts, and some schools also will feature exhibits of student artwork. Most performances are free, although some schools do request donations.

“These holiday performances are terrific in so many ways,” said Superintendent Jeff Moss. “Our students get the opportunity to demonstrate their talents in front of their families, and educators get to see the fruits of their efforts on stage. From the audience’s perspective, families get to see some truly wonderful holiday shows.”

Local private schools are also holding Christmas events.

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School students in grades K-10 will be performing carols as part of the school’s 6th Annual Christmas Concert, Gloria in Excelsis Deo- A Festival of Lessons in Carols.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Community Bible Church located at 636 Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort.

In what has become a Holy Trinity tradition, “Adeste Fideles” (“O Come All Ye Faithful”) will be sung in Latin.

The public is invited to attend free of charge. For more information, visit www.htccs.org or call 843-522-0660.

Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 14

6 p.m.: River Ridge Academy

6 p.m.: Whale Branch Elementary

6 p.m. Beaufort Middle School

6:30 p.m.: Broad River Elementary

6:30 p.m.: Robert Smalls International Academy

6:30 p.m.: Battery Creek High

7 p.m.: Beaufort High School

Monday, Dec. 18

6 p.m.: Lady’s Island Elementary

6:30 p.m.: Lady’s Island Middle School

Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:30 p.m.: Port Royal Elementary

6:30 p.m.: St. Helena Elementary