Wrestling for a top spot

Photo above: Beaufort High’s Marcus Spann spins out of the clutches of Berkeley High’s Tylor Sterba during the second period of the 126-pound weight class wrestling match Friday, Feb. 16 to begin the Region 8, Class AAAA Lower State Individual Finals. Spann pinned his Berkeley opponent during the second period. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Wrestlers from across the region met at Beaufort High School on Friday, Feb. 16, for the Region 8, Class AAAA Lower State Individual Finals. Beaufort High was one of 17 teams present, with athletes looking to place high enough to qualify to represent their school during the state match in Columbia.

Beaufort High’s Head Wrestling Coach Travis Wynn said the top four winners in each weight class will move on the state championship. “All of these wrestlers have worked very hard and pushed to be the best athletes they can be,” he said. “They are a great group of guys who will represent Beaufort High School with distinction.”

The individual state championship match will be held this weekend, Feb. 23-24 at the Anderson Civic Center in Anderson, S.C.

In addition to Beaufort High, wrestlers from Battery Creek and Whale Branch participated in the event.

Battery Creek featured three champions as Zacheus Magwood (152), Ahman Smalls (195) and Khalil Chisolm (220) each finished first.

For Beaufort High, both Luis Pantoja (120) and Marcus Spann (126) qualified for the state tournament.

Whale Branch’s Jamel Moultrie (145) and Tyrell Chaplin-Feagin (160) also each finished first.

Here are the wrestlers from Beaufort High, Battery Creek and Whale Branch who have qualified for the South Carolina High School League’s individual wrestling championships, and their weight class:

Class 4A

113: Jacob Workman, Beaufort

120: Luis Pantoja, Beaufort

126: Marcus Spann, Beaufort

145: Justin Campbell, Beaufort

152: James Dagin, Beaufort

195: Aaron Wiess, Beaufort

Class 3A

152: Zacheus Magwood, Battery Creek

160: Eduardo Almanza-Castillo, Battery Creek

195: Ahman Smalls, Battery Creek

220: Khalil Chisolm, Battery Creek

Class 2A

106: Malik Moultrie, Whale Branch

120: James Jackson, Whale Branch

145: Jamel Moultrie, Whale Branch