Editor’s note: “+Perspectives” is back and will be published every other week.

By Chris Suddeth

Recently, I attended a writing clinic conducted by a dear friend of mine, and fellow contributor to +Perspectives column. The first prompt she chose for us was essentially the title of this first column.

So, I ask you, cherished readers, what would you do to change your life? I’m not asking you to write about it, although that would be helpful, but I am asking you to consider it as you’re reading this, what would you do?

In pondering this question, let’s put a few things aside, like money and going to the gym twice a day, every day.

Money was in my rough draft of this too, but seriously, if most people reading this won the Powerball today, the same core issues that plague our everyday lives would still be there. Am I good enough? Am I attractive enough? Do I work hard enough? Am I a strong enough? Am I considerate enough? Am I cutthroat enough? Am I enough? Whatever makes you feel less than is the answer. What lengths, within the legal realm of possibilities, would you go to?

As we review this litany of questions, consider a few base assumptions that can often lead to little more than “brain candy.”

Changing my life wouldn’t be so hard if I only set the right intentions. But what are the right intentions? Should the duality of right and wrong come into play?

Keep in mind, I’m not talking about ethics with this next question. What do you consider right and wrong when it comes to your personal decisions about you? Is smoking wrong or is it merely providing a distraction to much deeper issues, that when dealt with, allow smoking to become ashes in the wind? You are the only one you can control on God’s green Earth, so do your best to ignore the person on the yoga mat next to you.

When did you decide your personal right and wrong? Who influenced this decision? What were their motivations for encouraging or discouraging you and what were your motivations behind your accepting or declining said encouragement or discouragement? Do the current circumstances of your life still apply?

You see where this is going? Human nature and the “Mad Men” of our world have convinced us we need to drive a certain car or wear a certain watch no matter the cost. (Be careful with those “no matter the cost, come hell or high water motivations.”)

We may even be convinced we need to sign up with a guru to “fix” whatever’s broken within. Gurus have their place, but never sign up with one that promises to fix you.

You are the only one that can fix you. You do the heavy lifting and we are merely the spotters. Ultimately, any guru needs to be leading you down the road to self-empowerment and becoming your own guru.

When you marinate on what this life change looks like, be visceral in your description. It needs to have a look, smell, taste, texture and sound. Don’t forget that important sixth sense we all have, but mostly ignore.

I understand this article poses more questions than answers, but when you become at ease with yourself, the questions fall away, leaving you with you. When you find you, that is a thing of beauty to behold and foster.

In this +Perspective column, it is our collective desire to provoke new lines of thought, reasoning, and action/inaction. As the name suggests, we intend to provide additional or positive perspectives on everyday issues from back pain to pains in the a$$, to birthing babies.

Mainstream therapy and medicine have their place, but I feel most of us can agree that there are serious holes that can only be filled by a holistic approach. Don’t take my word for it, just be open to new possibilities in shifting the perspective of your life.

Chris “Sutty” Suddeth was born in Greenville in 1975 and has lived his whole life in various locales within the state of South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1998 with a minor in English literature. Writing began its siren song for him at the age of twelve while sitting on the rocks of Fripp Island, where he now lives with his wife and daughter. Sutty is a full-time Mr. Mom with his own holistic health business. He has been a practicing Reiki master for over six years and uses his passion and proficiency with energy work to inform his writing. Visit www.energynovelist.com.