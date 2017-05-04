What To Do the week of May 4th-10th

Volunteers wanted for Gullah festival

The Gullah Festival of South Carolina will be held Memorial Day weekend at The Henry Chambers Waterfront Park. Volunteers are needed. Apply at www.theoriginalgullahfestival.org or call 843-542-6007.

HELP of Beaufort to hold ‘Beach Party’

HELP of Beaufort will hold a “Beach Party” from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Shed in Port Royal. There will be live and silent auctions, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, door prizes and more.

Tickets are $40 per person; a table of eight is $300; and a table of 10 is $350.

This is the seventh annual fundraiser for HELP of Beaufort, a nonprofit organization that helps the needy with food, clothes, household items, rent, mortgage, electricity, water and the elderly homebound with a healthy meal Monday-Friday through its Mobile Meals program.

For tickets, visit helpofbeaufort.org or call 843-252-4105.

Beaufort History Museum to celebrate women’s hats

The Beaufort History Museum’s Third Annual Spring Tea will focus on “Crowning Glory – Celebrating the Role of Women’s Hats in Southern Culture.”

Patrons are invited to wear their favorite hat and to “Strut their Hattitude” as they savor traditional delicacies, sip tea, learn about the allure of fashionable hats from celebrity speakers and enjoy a Parade of Hats.

The museum is also hosting a silent auction at the tea, which will include trips, dinners, cooking classes, tastings, luxury services and other items available for bidding. A preview of the auction items will be posted on the museum’s website with a “Buy it Now” option.

The tea will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Dataw Island Club’s Carolina Room. Individual tickets are $60 and tables of 10 are available for $500. Seating is limited. Reservations can be made at tea.beauforthistorymuseum.com.

Proceeds benefit the projects of the Beaufort History Museum (in the historic Arsenal at 713 Craven St.).

Visit www.beauforthistorymuseum.com.

Birthday for the Birds comes to Port Royal

The town of Port Royal is celebrating its fifth Birthday for the Birds.

The birthday celebration will focus on nesting birds, their hatchlings and the habitats that make this unique boardwalk so special.

This year Port Royal is planning to have the first “Birthday for the Birds Parade” which will start from the Port Royal Elementary School on 12 Street and Paris Avenue and is a short walk to the Cypress Bird Sanctuary.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. (when the parade starts) to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Mother’s Day Tea at St. Helena Branch Library

St. Helena Branch Library, at 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road on St. Helena, will be hosting a Mother’s Day Tea and Storytime. Children of all ages are welcome to dress up and to invite their special caregiver to have tea and light refreshments while hearing the story, “Chef-a-Rella,” with author Tonya Marie Agerton. Participants may receive a photo with their caregiver. Space is limited to the first 72 people. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. RSVP to Maria Benac, branch manager, at 843-255-6487 or mbenac@bcgov.net.

Donations for free ‘yard sale’ needed

TheraVista, The Lending Room and Roxanne Cheney Organizes are teaming up for Spring Clean for JOY 2017 from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at TheraVista on 263 Brickyard Point Road South on Lady’s Island.

This semi-annual “yard sale” where everything is free, is an opportunity for community members to go through their closets, drawers and garages clearing items that no longer bring them joy or they are tired of storing for that “just in case” moment.

The Lending Room provides medical equipment for short- or long-term use, to anyone for a minimum donation of $1.

Donations of items in all categories from furniture, household goods, tools, clothes, etc. will be accepted up until 6 p.m. Friday, May 12.

For more information on dropping off donations, email theravista@gmail.com or call 843-812-1328.