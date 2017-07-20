_RES9382

Water fest makes a big splash

Photo above: The performers with the Gatorland Ski Show make their way to the sea wall July 15 at the Beaufort Water Festival. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

CORRECTION

In the July 13 edition a story stated that a concert on Thursday, July 20, featuring “American Idol” winner Candice Glover was free. The event will require tickets. They are $15 and can be purchased at www.bftwaterfestival.com or with cash only at the door.

Staff reports

The Beaufort Water Festival got off to a terrific start with moving opening ceremonies with the Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks (check out facebook.com/theislandnews for video), the always popular raft races and much more.

On July 16, thousands of eager children and their parents — and sometimes grandparents — converged on Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park for Children’s Day.

On hand were bouncy houses, football kicking games, ball tosses and miniature golf. All were free and geared for young children.

Here’s the lineup for the rest of the festival. The * indicates events where a free shuttle service will be offered from the Beaufort County Government Center at 100 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

Thursday, July 20

Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lowcountry Supper
Sponsored by WastePro USA
Headline Entertainment: Broke Locals
Opening Entertainment: Eric Daubert
Special Guest Performance: Candice Glover
Featuring: The Whistlers
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m.; supper served 6-7:30 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Friday, July 21

Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bed Race
Sponsored by Lohr Plumbing
Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington
Event Details: $25 entry per team; 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time; same day registration based on space availability

* River Dance
Sponsored by City Electric Supply
Entertainment: The Band Punch
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; must be 18 or older with valid ID; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, coolers or strollers 

Saturday, July 22

Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Water Festival Grand Parade
Sponsored by Moss, Kuhn & Fleming
Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club
Location: Downtown Beaufort
Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon

Non-Profit Expo
Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.

Air Show
Sponsored by Executive Flight Training
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; 1-4 p.m.; stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo

Commodore’s Ball
Sponsored by Mike’s Marine Repair
Entertainment: The New Royals
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Sunday, July 23

Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free; noon-2 p.m.; boats must register to be eligible for prizes; all applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon

Festival ends: 3 p.m.

Greg Maniocourt launches his bocce ball during a close match July 15 during the annual Bocce Ball Tournament at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Maniocourt and teammate Nick Hunt won the tournament. It was their sixth victory in the Water Festival Bocce Ball Tournament.
Ranger Megan Stegmeir, left, of Hunting Island State Park, holds a 3-year-old American alligator for children to touch on Children's Day at the Beaufort Water Festival. Stegmeir said the gator is small because captivity seems to stunt their growth. The child in the background was reluctant to even get close to it.
Kason Jenkins, 6, catches “a big stingray” from the sea wall during the Water Festival Children’s Toad Fish Tournament on July 15.
Beaufort Water Festival volunteers Taylor Jernigan, left, and Asia Cole, right, direct traffic at the Downtown Marina.
Master Sgt. Daniel Sullivan of the Parris Island Marine Band perform at the 62nd Beaufort Water Festival’s opening night.
The annual Raft Races in the Beaufort River near the sea wall of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park is always a crowd favorite. Here team Goin’ Postal, top, starts to move out as team Complete Car Care of Beaufort digs in as well. Goin’ Postal won the heat. Photos by Bob Sofaly.
The Marine Corps Color Guard officially opens the 62nd annual 2017 Beaufort Water Festival on July 14 at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
