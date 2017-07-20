Water fest makes a big splash

Photo above: The performers with the Gatorland Ski Show make their way to the sea wall July 15 at the Beaufort Water Festival. Photos by Bob Sofaly.
CORRECTION
In the July 13 edition a story stated that a concert on Thursday, July 20, featuring “American Idol” winner Candice Glover was free. The event will require tickets. They are $15 and can be purchased at www.bftwaterfestival.com or with cash only at the door.
Staff reports
The Beaufort Water Festival got off to a terrific start with moving opening ceremonies with the Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks (check out facebook.com/theislandnews for video), the always popular raft races and much more.
On July 16, thousands of eager children and their parents — and sometimes grandparents — converged on Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park for Children’s Day.
On hand were bouncy houses, football kicking games, ball tosses and miniature golf. All were free and geared for young children.
Here’s the lineup for the rest of the festival. The * indicates events where a free shuttle service will be offered from the Beaufort County Government Center at 100 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
Thursday, July 20
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Lowcountry Supper
Sponsored by WastePro USA
Headline Entertainment: Broke Locals
Opening Entertainment: Eric Daubert
Special Guest Performance: Candice Glover
Featuring: The Whistlers
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m.; supper served 6-7:30 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Friday, July 21
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bed Race
Sponsored by Lohr Plumbing
Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington
Event Details: $25 entry per team; 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time; same day registration based on space availability
* River Dance
Sponsored by City Electric Supply
Entertainment: The Band Punch
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; must be 18 or older with valid ID; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, coolers or strollers
Saturday, July 22
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Water Festival Grand Parade
Sponsored by Moss, Kuhn & Fleming
Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club
Location: Downtown Beaufort
Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon
Non-Profit Expo
Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.
Air Show
Sponsored by Executive Flight Training
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; 1-4 p.m.; stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo
Commodore’s Ball
Sponsored by Mike’s Marine Repair
Entertainment: The New Royals
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Sunday, July 23
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free; noon-2 p.m.; boats must register to be eligible for prizes; all applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon
Festival ends: 3 p.m.