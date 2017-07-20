Water fest makes a big splash

Photo above: The performers with the Gatorland Ski Show make their way to the sea wall July 15 at the Beaufort Water Festival. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

CORRECTION

In the July 13 edition a story stated that a concert on Thursday, July 20, featuring “American Idol” winner Candice Glover was free. The event will require tickets. They are $15 and can be purchased at www.bftwaterfestival.com or with cash only at the door.

Staff reports

The Beaufort Water Festival got off to a terrific start with moving opening ceremonies with the Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks (check out facebook.com/theislandnews for video), the always popular raft races and much more.

On July 16, thousands of eager children and their parents — and sometimes grandparents — converged on Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park for Children’s Day.

On hand were bouncy houses, football kicking games, ball tosses and miniature golf. All were free and geared for young children.

Here’s the lineup for the rest of the festival. The * indicates events where a free shuttle service will be offered from the Beaufort County Government Center at 100 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

Thursday, July 20

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lowcountry Supper

Sponsored by WastePro USA

Headline Entertainment: Broke Locals

Opening Entertainment: Eric Daubert

Special Guest Performance: Candice Glover

Featuring: The Whistlers

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m.; supper served 6-7:30 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Friday, July 21

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bed Race

Sponsored by Lohr Plumbing

Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington

Event Details: $25 entry per team; 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time; same day registration based on space availability

* River Dance

Sponsored by City Electric Supply

Entertainment: The Band Punch

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; must be 18 or older with valid ID; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, coolers or strollers

Saturday, July 22

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Water Festival Grand Parade

Sponsored by Moss, Kuhn & Fleming

Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club

Location: Downtown Beaufort

Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon

Non-Profit Expo

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.

Air Show

Sponsored by Executive Flight Training

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free; 1-4 p.m.; stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo

Commodore’s Ball

Sponsored by Mike’s Marine Repair

Entertainment: The New Royals

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Sunday, July 23

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats

Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Free; noon-2 p.m.; boats must register to be eligible for prizes; all applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon

Festival ends: 3 p.m.