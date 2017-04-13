Trivia contest helps support students

Photo above: The 2017 Trivia Night Winning Team was the Tidal Creek Turtles.

More than 250 people attended the second annual William Trask and Holly Konoza Trivia Night fundraiser recently in support of Beaufort Young Life, an organization that serves hundreds of area teens.

The event honored Beaufortonians Holly Konoza and William Trask, founders of Beaufort Young Life in 2005.

This year’s event was the most successful ever, raising funds through ticket sales, sponsorships and a silent auction, according to a release.

According to Area Director Alex Holroyde, “Trivia Night is a unique fundraiser in Beaufort. It involves mind-stimulating questions, being adventurous by dressing up in fun costumes, and of course lots of laughter.”

Trivia Night featured 25 themed teams, who enjoyed some friendly, yet intense competition amongst their friends and neighbors.

“In a way, this event showcases what Young Life is about,” said Holroyde. “We invite teenagers in through adventure, laughter and relationships.”

While each rounds’ points were tallied, competitors strolled the 90-item silent auction and enjoyed donated cuisine.

The silent auction included tickets to Disney and other family events, vacation homes, gift certificates to area restaurants and businesses, etc. Jewelry, fitness training, dock parties, golf foursomes, home decor items, etc., were among the many items donated.

Corporate sponsors included: Moe’s, Beaufort ENT, Carolina Sportscare, Durham Dental, Chick-fil-A, Southern Tree Service, Palmetto Pulmonary Medicine PA, Southern Palmetto Landscaping, Clark Troutman Group Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Keith’s Plumbing, and Aesthetic Dentistry. Additional sponsors were Palms on Parkway, Modern Jewelers, Coastal Pride Seafood, Carpet One, Southern Carpet Wholesale, Fat Patties and Bay Street Outfitters.

Young Life reaches teens in Beaufort every week through three missions – Wyldlife for middle school, Young Life for high school, and Young Lives for teen moms and their babies.

To learn more, contact Alex and Ali Holroyde at 843-321-8441 or visit www.beaufort.younglife.org.