Tire-related accidents can be avoided

By State Farm

Maintaining proper tire pressure is often overlooked by drivers until they need to swerve or brake unexpectedly to avoid a collision.

There is no perfect calculation to tell exactly how long your tires will last. However, with proper vehicle maintenance, many tire-related accidents can be easily avoided.

Use these quick tips to maintain appropriate tire pressure.

Tip 1: Check your tire pressure often.

If you wait too long to check your tire pressure, you could be forced to deal with a flat, blowout, unevenly worn tire or even worse, a tire-related accident.

Tires lose small amounts of air pressure each day from a variety of factors including: cooling temperatures, seasonal or altitude changes and road debris like nails and screws.

It’s important to get into a routine of checking your tires every time you get gas, adding to the vehicle safety and extending the life of the tire.

Tip 2: Get a digital pressure gauge.

Purchase a digital tire gauge to use when filling your tires. It’s fine to use the gas station’s air when filling your tires, but you shouldn’t rely on the accuracy of its measurement. Invest in a personal digital tire gauge to keep in your car.

Tip 3: Know the proper amount of tire air pressure.

Inside the driver’s side door, glove box or fuel door, there should be a tire placard showing the manufacturer recommended air pressure for your vehicle’s front and rear tires, and sometimes your spare tire too.

Typically it specifies the "cold tire inflation pressure" in PSI. The PSI number is what you set the air pressure gauge to if you are adding air at a service station.