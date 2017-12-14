Tiny House Show donates funds to DragonBoat Beaufort

Photo above: DragonBoat organizers received a $5,000 donation recently. Photo provided.

DragonBoat Beaufort, the local cancer survivor/supporter racing team, received a $5,000 donation from the first Low Country Tiny House Show held Nov. 4-5 at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.

The show was sponsored by New South Living LLC. The show organizers were introduced to DragonBoat Beaufort by the Lowcountry Radio Group (104.9 the Surf), a longtime media sponsor of Dragonboat Race Day.

New South Living LLC, Driftwood Homes USA, along with several other builders, showcased their unique tiny homes as a part of the Tiny House Movement – one of the hottest trends in the housing market today. The tiny homes include all necessary features of a home to live a sustainable life including full bathrooms, appliances, queen size beds, living rooms and many other custom features.

“DragonBoat Beaufort is very thankful to Ben Kennedy (Brighton Builders) and to New South Living LLC for the donation,” according to a release.

Dragonboat Beaufort is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide cancer survivors the opportunity to heal and regain physical and psychological strength and wellness through the camaraderie and competition of dragon boat paddling and racing.

In addition, through DragonBoat Beaufort’s Outreach Program, those impacted by cancer receive grants to assist with needs they are unable to afford or for which they lack coverage. Cancer patients who live, work or receive treatment in Beaufort County are eligible to apply for grants. Contact outreach@dragonboatbeaufort.org for more information.

The DragonBoat Beaufort Fund is housed at the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, a 501(c)3 organization.