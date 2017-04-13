The Island News celebrates 10 years

Staff reports

The Island News officially turns 10 years old!

In honor of its 10th anniversary, the owners would like to express their gratitude to all of the readers and advertisers who make the paper possible.

When the paper started as the Lady’s Island News, it was mostly black and white and the size format was much smaller. About a year later, the business expanded to cover all of Northern Beaufort County.

Since then, the paper has grown into the publication it is today with mostly color pages, quality design and all local articles, and more than 9,000 copies distributed weekly.

The Island News has also won 18 South Carolina Press Association awards for everything from photos, page design, headline writing, column writing, and ad design.

“When my sister, Kim (Newton), and I started the paper on Lady’s Island, we saw a need for a publication that focused on the people and events that make our community so unique,” said co-publisher Elizabeth Newberry. “Fast forward nine years, and we’re still honored to be serving the area by covering all kinds of local news — from schools and sports to businesses and festivals — and all the residents who represent the best of Northern Beaufort County.

“Certainly, the paper could not happen without the amazing staff and their hard work and dedication to the community. We have been fortunate to work with so many talented people and are thankful for all of their efforts, as well as the local businesses that have supported us over the years.

“I have so many great memories and experiences with the paper, and it means a lot to me to share with readers this place that I love and am proud to call home.”