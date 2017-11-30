Thanksgiving Day brings out the best

Photo above: Shylah Robinson, left, and her mother, Jackie Robinson, look on as their meals are readied by an army of volunteers at Old Point Baptist Church in Port Royal. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Members and volunteers at Old Shell Baptist and St. Helena Episcopal churches held their annual Thanksgiving Community Meals for those who just don’t want to cook or may not have anywhere else to go.

The entire community was invited and hundreds took advantage.

“We have enough food here to feed 300 people” said Michael Deentzler, pastor of Old Shell Baptist in Port Royal.

“It’s all purchased and prepared by our members,” he said. “They buy the food, cups, plates, knives and forks and offer it all to the community, free of charge.”

Everything from traditional turkey and dressing were on hand as well as ham, yams, and just about anything you could think of for Thanksgiving, including fried chicken.

St. Helena Episcopal Church in Beaufort is also a mainstay of traditional Thanksgiving meals, though it’s operated more like a traditional restaurant.

Guests are seated at tables while traditional Thanksgiving meals were prepared by a small army of volunteer cooks and servers.