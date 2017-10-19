Teeing up to help kids

The Neighborhood Outreach Connection’s Fore Teachers’ Golf Event was held recently. Eighty players participated in this year’s tournament to raise money to help students from underserved neighborhoods in Beaufort County excel in school. The winners in the Women’s Group were Elaine Beringhouse, Irene Miller, Sue Parker and Susie Sutton. The winners in the Men’s Group were Tom Brettinger, Nigel Jones, Keith Swinehart and Gary Tauscher. The winners in the Mixed Group were Dan Wheeler, Carole Wheeler, Roger Smith and Ken Gudz.