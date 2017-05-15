Taste of Beaufort serves up food, fun

Photo above: Amy Cole, left, of Papaya Thai and Sushi Bar, explains what’s in some of the sushi rolls and other seafood items to customers during the annual Taste of Beaufort at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

A Taste of Beaufort, one of the favorite local foodie events, was held at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on May 5-6. The delicious event featured live music, arts and crafts, local seafood and more. There were also activities for children. There was also a 5k Crab Crawl Bridge Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run.