Superhero visits Beaufort

Photo above: Steven Terry, 5, strikes a pose with Marvel Comics’ Spiderman while Emily Terry takes their picture at Flashback Gear. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

By Bob Sofaly

After the opening of the newest Marvel Comics’ Spiderman movie on July 8, Spiderman paid a visit to Flashback Gear, where scores of children had their pictures taken with him and feasted on blue and red cupcakes topped with chocolate spider webs.

Chris Mullen, owner of Flashback Gear on Scott Street, said he wanted to create some excitement regarding the new Spiderman movie and maybe generate more retail business at the same time at the free event.

“It’s a character I always loved as a kid. I’ve been pretty giddy all week,” he said as the children lit up when they saw the super hero strike a pose.

With the help of one of his more athletic and limber employees, Adam Acher (Spiderman) dazzled the children with fluid moves and poses.

“We’re kind of throwing a little party,” Mullen said of his event. “The cupcakes from Cuppity Cakes were perfect. We wanted to throw a cute little event that the kids could come to on a Saturday morning and have a good time.”