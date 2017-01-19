Student of the Week – January 19th

Wesley Murphy
Grade: 12
School Whale Branch Early College High School
Wesley Murphy was nominated by Shelia Cato, who said, “Wesley is a young man of integrity and humor. Despite difficulties, he continues to move forward. He works hard to achieve his goals academically and athletically.”
Wesley took some time recently to answer a few questions:
Q: What’s your favorite subject and why?
A: Math, because to me all I need is how to do the problem and then remember it.
Q: What are some of your accomplishments?
A: I made the honor roll 10 times in high school. I’ve also made all-county and all-region in cross country.
Q: What clubs and activities are you involved in?
A: The National Honor Society and Community Fun Day volunteer.
Q: Who do you admire and why?
A: My grandfather because he isn’t pushed around and he’s very wise.
Q: What’s your favorite thing to do outside of school?
A: I like running, playing soccer with friends and watching my girlfriend play soccer.
Q: What’s your favorite movie?
A: “Escape to Victory.”
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
A: Kevin Hart.
Q: What’s your favorite music?
A: Gospel.