Student of the Week – January 19th

Wesley Murphy

Grade: 12

School Whale Branch Early College High School

Wesley Murphy was nominated by Shelia Cato, who said, “Wesley is a young man of integrity and humor. Despite difficulties, he continues to move forward. He works hard to achieve his goals academically and athletically.”

Wesley took some time recently to answer a few questions:

Q: What’s your favorite subject and why?

A: Math, because to me all I need is how to do the problem and then remember it.

Q: What are some of your accomplishments?

A: I made the honor roll 10 times in high school. I’ve also made all-county and all-region in cross country.

Q: What clubs and activities are you involved in?

A: The National Honor Society and Community Fun Day volunteer.

Q: Who do you admire and why?

A: My grandfather because he isn’t pushed around and he’s very wise.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to do outside of school?

A: I like running, playing soccer with friends and watching my girlfriend play soccer.

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

A: “Escape to Victory.”

Q: What’s your favorite TV show?

A: Kevin Hart.

Q: What’s your favorite music?

A: Gospel.