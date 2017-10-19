Sports briefs for October 19th-25th

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Beaufort falls to Berkeley, suffers first loss of season

Beaufort’s unbeaten run in the 2017 high school football season came to a close on Oct. 13 as visiting Berkeley pulled away to win 23-14 in a Region 8-4A matchup.

Thanks to the win, Berkeley is now tied with Cane Bay for first-place in the region.

Determined Berkeley pulled away to win in the second half.

Longtime rivals, Beaufort and Berkeley were tied 7-7 at halftime.

Berkeley won thanks in part to Keshawn Wicks, who rushed for 225 yards in the winning effort. The Stags were able to make the most of multiple offensive possessions, especially after intermission.

Beaufort quarterback Jeffrey Smyth passed for 220 yards in the loss.

The Eagles slipped into the loss column after opening the season with wins over Wando, Battery Creek, Bluffton, May River, Stall and Colleton County.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Berkeley had notched wins over Stratford, Summerville, Hanahan, Timberland, Heritage Academy, Hilton Head and Stall after dropping a season-opener to Daniel.

Beaufort has regular-season games remaining versus Cane Bay and Hilton Head. The Eagles are scheduled to host Cane Bay for a key region game on Friday, Oct. 20.

Beaufort is slated to visit Hilton Head Island for a regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 27.

Battery Creek levels Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Visiting Battery Creek saved its best for last on Oct. 13, scoring 31 points in the second half to pull away to beat host Ridgeland-Hardeeville 44-18 on the host team’s homecoming game.

Battery Creek notched its third straight win over familiar foe Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Aiding Battery Creek in the win, Jabari Williams rushed for three touchdowns.

Battery Creek quarterback Jordyn Gwin passed for three touchdowns. One of Gwin’s scoring passes was a school-record 99-yard toss to Armani Gibbs.

Battery Creek claimed its second straight win. The Dolphins have notched additional wins over Whale Branch and Calhoun County. Battery Creek has suffered losses to Swansea, Beaufort, Hilton Head, Wade Hampton and Bluffton.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville suffered its fourth straight loss. The Jaguars’ current losing skid consists of losses to Colleton County, Hilton Head, May River and Battery Creek.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville opened the 2017 season with wins over Thomas Heyward Academy, Estill and Allendale-Fairfax.

The Dolphins are scheduled to host May River on Friday, Oct. 20.

Warriors shut out Academic Magnet, 49-0

The Whale Branch Warriors dominated in their latest outing on the gridiron. Whale Branch didn’t have any trouble getting past host Academic Magnet in a late-season matchup on Oct. 13. The Warriors rolled, shutting out Academic Magnet 49-0.

Whale Branch moved ahead early, forcing Academic Magnet to play from behind throughout the prep football matchup.

Numerous Whale Branch players contributed offensively in the win. Irvin Mulligan rushed for three touchdowns while CJ Brown added two TDs for the Warriors in the convincing victory.

Defensively, Whale Branch excelled in each quarter of the contest, holding outmatched Academic Magnet scoreless.

Whale Branch claimed its third straight win. The Warriors’ current three-game win streak includes additional victories over Woodland and North Charleston.

Whale Branch has dropped games to Hilton Head, May River, Battery Creek and Bluffton.

The Warriors have regular-season games remaining versus Garrett Academy and Burke. Whale Branch is slated to host Garrett Academy on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Warriors are scheduled to visit Burke for a regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 27.

Beaufort Academy falls to Coastal Christian Prep

Host Coastal Christian Prep prevented Beaufort Academy from winning on the road on Oct. 13, defeating the Eagles 66-49 in a high scoring high school football affair.

Coastal Christian Prep owned a 14-6 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter but Beaufort Academy managed to take a hard-fought 27-26 lead into halftime.

Coastal Christian Prep outscored the Eagles 28-16 in the third quarter to move back out in front. The Cougars never faltered late as they separated themselves from the Eagles.

Quarterback Robert Crates led Coastal Christian Prep to the win, completing 17-of-26 passes for 271 yards and seven touchdowns. Crates also excelled on the ground, rushing 30 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars.

Individual statistics for the Beaufort Academy football team were unavailable at press time.

The Eagles are scheduled to visit Cathedral Academy for a regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 27.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Beaufort Academy blanks Colleton Prep, 3-0

Beaufort Academy shut out Colleton Prep 3-0 in a high school volleyball match on Oct. 12.

Determined Beaufort Academy edged Colleton Prep 28-26 in the opening set.

Remaining ahead late in the second set, Beaufort Academy topped Colleton prep 25-21. Finishing strong, the Eagles topped Colleton Prep 25-15 in the third set to earn the win.

Alyssa Patrick paced Beaufort Academy in the win, registering seven kills and 10 digs for the Eagles.

Courtney Kirkberger distributed 15 assists and recorded seven digs for Beaufort Academy in the win.

Aiding Beaufort Academy in the victory, EmilyAnn Hiers added six kills and 10 assists for the Eagles.

On Oct. 10, Beaufort Academy edged Hilton Head Prep 3-2. More on the Beaufort Academy-Hilton Head Prep volleyball match follows.

Beaufort Academy 3, Hilton Head Prep 2 (14-25, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-3): Alyssa Patrick recorded 14 kills and 16 digs to help lead Beaufort Academy past Hilton Head Prep 3-2 in a high school volleyball match on Oct. 10.

Additional contributors for Beaufort Academy in the victory were Courtney Kirkberger (23 assists), EmilyAnn Hiers (10 kills, 22 digs, 18 assists) and Amelia Huebel (nine kills).

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Beaufort handles Hilton Head Prep, 8-1

Beaufort beat Hilton Head Prep 8-1 in a girls’ high school tennis match on Oct. 12.

Complete results from the Beaufort-Hilton Head Prep girls’ tennis match follow.

Beaufort 8, Hilton Head Prep 1

Singles: McKenzie Daniel (B) def. Lauren Harvey 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Louw (B) def. Holland Traver 6-1, 6-1; Kirsten Stone (B) def. Molly Rankin 6-0, 5-7, 10-4; Sophie Bellomy (B) def. Cassie Cohen 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Elizabeth Holloway (B) def. Val Carington 6-1, 6-1; Julianna Lane (B) def. Mary Holland 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Daniel/Bellomy (BHS) def. Harvey/Rankin 8-2; Lucy Aydelette/Caroline Louw (B) def. Traver/Evie Snipes 8-2; Perez/Marko (HHP) def. Wilson/Lubkin 8-3.

BA outlasts John Paul II, 5-4

Beaufort Academy outlasted John Paul II 5-4 in a girls’ high school tennis match on Oct. 10.

Complete results from the Beaufort Academy-John Paul II girls’ tennis match follow.

Beaufort Academy 5, John Paul II 4

Singles: Jayda Scheper def. Katherine Reilly 6-0 6-1; Presley Jackson def. Alexa Eaddy 6-2 6-1; Abby Dalton def. Abby Quinty 6-2 6-2; Merritt Woodham def. Ladasha Prather 6-3 6-4 ; Mary-Alden Cooper def. Samantha Reilly 6-3 6-1; Ansleigh Pingree def. Brenna Frank 6-2 6-4; Caroline Lavery and Merritt Woodham def. Tallie Pendarvis and Ashley Wilson 6-1. Doubles: Renee Delgado/Caroline Gilmour def. Leath Gray/Bryson Ambrose 6-5; Katherine Reilly/Abby Quinty won by default.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Nimmer named ACC Golfer of the Month

Clemson University golfer Bryson Nimmer has been named the ACC Men’s Golfer of the Month for September by the Atlantic Coast Conference office.

Nimmer had three top 10 finishes in national tournaments and has risen to the No. 9 ranking in the nation, according to Golfweek.

Nimmer opened September with a second-place finish at the Carpet Classic at The Farm in Dalton, Ga.

The junior had rounds of 73-65-69 for a 207 finish, nine-under-par. The 65 tied his career best round.

The native of Bluffton then finished seventh at the Trinity Forest Invitational near Dallas from Sept. 24-26 thanks to rounds of 69-73-67, a 209 total, four under par. He completed the month with a 10th place finish at the NIKE Elite in Portland, Ore. thanks to scores of 70-69-68.

For the month, Nimmer posted a 69.22 average with six rounds in the 60s, seven under-par rounds and a team best 42 birdies.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson, USC fans can win scholar sweepstakes

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that the privately funded Future Scholar Holler Facebook Sweepstakes, which will award Clemson University and University of South Carolina football fans game tickets, memorabilia signed by the coaches and $529 in Future Scholar college savings.

Parents are invited to enter the sweepstakes through Friday, Oct. 20, by posting a public photo to their personal Facebook page of their child or family decked out in USC or Clemson gear with the hashtag “#FutureScholarHoller.”

One fan from each school will be randomly selected to win a prize pack and a $529 Future Scholar contribution.

Entrants must be the parent or guardian of a current or potential Future Scholar beneficiary, who must be a legal resident of South Carolina under the age of 18.

Participants must “like” the Office of South Carolina State Treasurer’s official Facebook page to qualify. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Monday, Oct. 23.