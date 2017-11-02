Sports briefs for November 2nd-8th

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Beaufort runner wins Class 4A Lower State title

Beaufort runner Marlon Belden crossed the line in 16:17 to win the boys’ race in the Class 4A Lower State cross country championships on Oct. 28.

On the girls’ side, Hilton Head Island’s Tori Herman finished first in 18:51.

The Hilton Head Island boys’ and girls’ teams captured the Class 4A Lower State cross country championships.

Accompanying his teammate in the Top 10, Beaufort’s Collin Durham placed 10th in 17:20.

Team scores from the Class 4A and Class 3A statewide events follow.

Class 4A

Boys’ Team Scores: Hilton Head 28; Beaufort 58; Darlington 86; Cane Bay 138; St. James 145; Hartsville 187; Berkeley 190; North Myrtle Beach 215; Myrtle Beach 235; Wilson 246; Stall 335.

Girls’ Team Scores: Hilton Head 24; North Myrtle Beach 88; Cane Bay 114; Colleton County 114; Beaufort 129; Hartsville 176; St. James 177; Wilson 208; Berkeley 227; Myrtle Beach 233; Darlington 238.

Class 3A

Boys’ Team Scores: Waccamaw 53; Bishop England 102; May River 112; Bluffton 119 Camden 132; Pelion 159; Wade Hampton 182; Aynor 228; Indian Land 240; Hanahan 263; Oceanside Collegiate Academy; Gilbert; Manning 366; Timberland 386; Edisto 445; Lake City 450; Battery Creek 477; Georgetown 494; Brookland Cayce 495; Swansea 544; Loris 631.

Girls’ Team Scores: Waccamaw 45; May River 58; Indian Land 79; Bluffton 94; Pelion 153; Bishop England 196; Camden 218; Aynor 261; Gilbert 263; Georgetown 274; Hanahan 278; Oceanside Collegiate Academy 281; Battery Creek 300; Wade Hampton 401; Lake City 460; Manning 478.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Beaufort Academy outlasts Cathedral in shootout

Dashawn Epps rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns as Beaufort Academy beat Cathedral Academy 78-50 in a late-season high school football game on Oct. 27.

With the win, Beaufort Academy improved to 4-5.

Cathedral Academy dropped to 6-3 with the loss.

The Eagles used a diverse offensive attack to claim the win.

Jaxon Spratling followed Epps in the Beaufort Academy rushing column, adding 168 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in the hard-fought win.

Edward McCormick also added two touchdowns for the Eagles.

On the defensive side, McCormick recorded a team-high 15 tackles.

Contributing defensively for Beaufort Academy, Daniel Richards posted five tackles and an interception.

Beaufort Academy’s latest regular-season included additional wins over Patrick Henry Academy, Northside Christian Academy and Calhoun Academy. The Eagles dropped regular-season games to St. John’s Christian Academy, Clarendon Hall, Faith Christian Academy, Andrew Jackson Academy and Coastal Christian Prep.

Beaufort Academy is set to host Holly Hill in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3.

Whale Branch beats Burke, 42-6

Whale Branch pulled away to beat region rival Burke 42-6 in a high school football regular-season finale on Oct. 17.

The victory allowed Whale Branch to end region play undefeated with a 5-0 record.

With the win, Whale Branch improved to 5-4 overall.

Burke dropped to 1-8 with the loss.

Whale Branch turned in a dominant performance, thriving defensively, offensively and on special teams. The dominant Warriors carried a lead out of each quarter.

Irvin Mulligan led Whale Branch on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns.

The Warriors excelled on offense, defense and special teams thanks to contributions from several players.

Jamel Moultrie returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Warriors.

Jordan Reeves added an interception return for Whale Branch in the convincing victory.

The Warriors claimed additional wins over Woodland, North Charleston, Academic Magnet and Garrett Academy Tech during the regular season.

Whale Branch will host Buford in the opening round of the playoffs. Buford claimed wins over Indian Land, Lewisville, Parkwood, Lee Central, Franklin Christian, North Central and Andrew Jackson Academy during the regular-season.

Beaufort handles Hilton Head Island

Visiting Beaufort pulled away to beat Hilton Head Island 41-7 in a high school football regular-season finale on Oct. 27.

With the win, Beaufort improved to 7-2.

Hilton Head Island dropped to 4-5 with the loss.

Beaufort moved ahead early and never faltered. The Eagles took a lead out of each quarter and limited the Hilton Head offensive unit throughout the late-season matchup.

Several players delivered both offensively and defensively as well as on special teams for the Eagles in the victory.

Beaufort’s 10-game regular-season included additional wins over Wando, Battery Creek, Bluffton, May River, Stall and Colleton County. The Eagles suffered losses to Berkeley and Cane Bay during their latest regular-season.

Hilton Head Island’s 2017 regular-season included wins over Whale Branch, Battery Creek, Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Stall.

The Seahawks dropped additional regular-season games to Bluffton, Berkeley, Cane Bay and Colleton County.

Beaufort is slated to visit Myrtle Beach for the opening round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

A.C. Flora blanks Beaufort, 6-0

A.C. Flora blanked Beaufort 6-0 in a Class 4A girls’ tennis match on Oct. 25.

Complete results from the A.C. Flora-Beaufort girls’ tennis match follow.

A.C. Flora 6, Beaufort 0 – Singles: Raquel Acco d. McKenzie Daniel 6-1, 6-2; Megan Pleasant d. Morgan Louw 6-0, 6-0; Elise Sandlin de.f Kirsten Stone 6-0, 6-0; Breland Gann d. Sophie Bellomy 6-2, 7-5; Karsyn Misenheimer d. Lucy Bruns 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Caroline Coble/Bess Watson d. Caroline Louw/Lucy Aydlette 6-4, 6-0.

FISHING/DIVING

Sportfishing and Diving Club to hold meeting

The Beaufort Sportfishing and Diving Club’s November meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club located on Lady’s Island off of Meridian Road.

The social begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Al Stokes, manager of the Waddell Mariculture Center, will present “The Past, the Present and the Future for our Port Royal Sound Fishery.” This is a new overview of SCDNR’s research plans for local marine fisheries.

In related news, Rick Norris won the monthly $50 weigh-in drawing sponsored by Chris Butler at Butler Marine.