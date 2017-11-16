Sports briefs for November 16th-22nd

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Whale Branch falls to Batesburg-Leesville

Whale Branch’s latest postseason run ended in the second round of the Class 2A Playoffs. Batesburg-Leesville managed to double up Whale Branch 42-21 in the Class 2A Playoffs on Nov. 10.

With the loss, Whale Branch ended its season 6-5.

Batesburg-Leesville scored first and never trailed, forcing Whale Branch to play from behind throughout the postseason matchup. The Warriors were never able to catch up with Batesburg-Leesville.

Quarterback Bishop Cannon led Batesburg-Leesville to the win, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another TD.

Another productive Panther, running back Ke’shoun Williams, rushed for two TDs for Batesburg-Leesville.

Whale Branch committed multiple mistakes and the miscues eventually caught up with the Warriors.

Irvin Mulligan rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback C.J. Brown completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Jaden Jenkins in Whale Branch’s season-ending loss. ‘

Mulligan led the Warriors offensively, rushing for 111 yards.

Whale Branch, under the direction of head coach Jerry Hatcher, notched wins over Woodland, North Charleston, Academic Magnet, Garrett Academy Tech, Burke and Buford prior to suffering the season-ending loss. The Warriors outlasted Buford 30-27 in the opening round of the Class 2A Playoffs on Nov. 3. Whale Branch, which opened the 2017 season 0-4, dropped additional games to Hilton Head Island, May River, Battery Creek and Bluffton.

BA stumbles versus Wardlaw Academy

Beaufort Academy’s latest football season ended with a loss to Wardlaw Academy. Highly productive Wardlaw Academy pulled away to beat Beaufort Academy 58-8 in the SCISA 8-Man Division II Playoffs on Nov. 10.

With the loss, Beaufort Academy ended its season 5-6.

Wardlaw Academy moves on to meet Northside Christian in the state championship game in St. Matthews on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Eagles fell behind Wardlaw Academy and faced numerous deficits in the playoff game.

Beaufort Academy, which featured standout athlete Deshaun Epps throughout the 2017 season, notched wins over Patrick Henry Academy, Northside Christian Academy, Calhoun Academy, Cathedral Academy and Hilly Hill Academy during its 2017 season. The Eagles defeated Holly Hill Academy 43-6 in the opening round of the SCISA 8-Man Division II Playoffs. Beaufort Academy’s 2017 season included additional losses to St. John’s Christian Academy, Clarendon Hall, Faith Christian, Andrew Jackson Academy and Coastal Christian Prep.

Multiple members of the Beaufort Academy football team are already earning postseason honors.

Beaufort Academy’s Epps named Player of the Year

The honors are rolling in for Beaufort Academy football players. Beaufort Academy standout Deshaun Epps has been named the SCISA 8-Man Division I Player of Year. Along with Epps, four other Beaufort Academy players have been named to the all-region team.

Epps thrived throughout the 2017 season, rushing for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns and also hauling in 13 receptions for 363 yards and five TDs for the Eagles.

Several Beaufort Academy players excelled during the Eagles’ latest season. Along with Epps, teammates Jaxon Spratling, Will Warren, Edward McCormick and Daniel Richards were named to the all-region team. Spratling, Warren, McCormick and Richards were all key to the Eagles’ success in the 2017 season.

In addition to earning the all-region honors, Warren and Spratling also were selected to SCISA North/South All-Star game. Warren and Spratling will have an opportunity perform on a big stage during the upcoming all-star event.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Daniel earns second All-State honor

Reigning Region 8, 4-A Champion McKenzie Daniel of Beaufort High School has earned the honor of making the 4A-5A All State Tennis Team for a second year.

Daniel, a ninth-grader, finished in the top 10 in the state. The Beaufort High School student-athlete placed in the Top 10 at the State Singles Tournament, defeating Claire Floyd from River Bluff and both Adair Still and Julia Price from Greenwood.

An accomplished student-athlete, Daniel ranks as one of the state’s top young girls’ high school tennis players.