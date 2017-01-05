Sports briefs for January 5th-11th

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lampkin leads Battery Creek past Marlboro County

With Taquasha Lampkin delivering a double-double, Battery Creek pulled away to beat Marlboro County 63-34 in the opening round of the Carolina Invitational on Dec. 28.

Marlboro County, an opponent from Bennettsville, found itself playing from behind throughout the tournament game.

Lampkin helped to lead Battery Creek with 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. She proved to be a force inside for Battery Creek any time she was on the court during the tournament contest.

Daje Bartley led the productive Dolphins in scoring, posting a game-high 19 points. Bartley also recorded five steals as the Dolphins prevailed in the first round contest in the Carolina Invitational.

Accompanying Lampkin and Bartley in double figures in the scoring column for Battery Creek, Brianna Tolbert, another reliable scorer, tossed in 16 points.

In addition to scoring 14 points and pulling down a game-best 18 rebounds, Lampkin dished out six assists and registered five steals for Battery Creek in the easy win.

Following its opening round victory over Marlboro County, Battery Creek suffered back-to-back losses in the Carolina Invitational, falling to both Glynn Academy of Brunswick, Ga. and Coconut Creek, Fla. Glynn Academy beat Battery Creek 42-30 on Dec. 29. In the final round of the Carolina Invitational on Dec. 30, Coconut Creek defeated the Dolphins 43-32.

Moyd paces Beaufort High in win over West Oak

Led by another solid performance from Naijuia Moyd, Beaufort High pulled away to defeat West Oak 61-38 in the opening round of the Carolina Invitational on Dec. 27.

The Eagles claimed their sixth straight victory.

Beaufort High featured three scorers in double figures. Leading the Eagles to the win, Moyd poured in a game-high 19 points. Moyd also dished out eight assists as the Eagles prevailed in the tournament contest.

The Eagles excelled both offensively and defensively. Beaufort High held struggling West Oak to nine points in the first half. The Eagles took a 22-point lead into halftime.

Joining Moyd in double figures and narrowly missing a double-double, Imari Smalls scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles. In addition to her points and rebounds, Smalls dished out five assists and recorded five steals for the winning team.

Accompanying Moyd and Smalls in double figures for the Eagles, Terrayah Williams tossed in 15 points. Williams was another solid all-around player for the Eagles, grabbing eight rebounds and recording six blocks.

With the win, Beaufort High improved to 8-2.

Beaufort High advanced to meet St. Albans, W. Va. in a winners’ bracket game on Dec. 28.

Beaufort High struggled to get going offensively against West Virginia powerhouse St. Albans in the second round of the Carolina Invitational. St. Albans pulled away to beat the Eagles 63-21 in the second round of the Carolina Invitational on Dec. 28.

With the loss, Beaufort High slipped to 8-3.

The Eagles were limited throughout the contest as St. Albans dominated.

St. Albans set the tone early, outscoring Beaufort High 17-6 in the first quarter. The Red Dragons took a commanding 37-11 lead into halftime and started the second half strong, outscoring Beaufort High 12-4 in the third quarter.

Finishing strong, St. Albans outscored Beaufort High 14-6 in the final frame.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

John Paul II upends Calhoun Academy, 65-53

John Paul II upended host Calhoun Academy 65-53 in a mid-season boys’ high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

With the win, John Paul II improved to 10-1.

John Paul II, under the direction of head coach Stacy Benedik, boasts additional wins over Henry Academy, Colleton Prep Academy, Thomas Heyward Academy, Dorchester Academy, The Habersham School, Step of Faith Academy, Coastal Christian Prep, Orangeburg Prep and Andrew Jackson Academy.

In the 12-point win over rival Calhoun Academy, Rashad Battiste led the Golden Warriors with a game-high 22 points.

Accompanying Battiste in double figures for the talented John Paul II boys’ basketball team, Lindsay Franklin netted 12 points.

Karl Johnson narrowly missed reaching double figures, adding nine points for the Golden Warriors in the hard-fought win.

Rounding out the John Paul II individual scoring, Thomas Kender tossed in seven points.

Beaufort High beats Mauldin, 54-40

Dajour Cleveland poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Beaufort High past Mauldin 54-40 in the semifinals of the Poinsettia Classic at Greenville on Dec. 28.

With the win, Beaufort High improved to 6-1 and advanced to the Poinsettia Classic championship game.

Accompanying Cleveland in double figures for the Eagles, Orion Murray contributed 10 points.

The Eagles overcame a slow start. Mauldin, a well-rounded squad, excelled early, outscoring Beaufort High 13-9 in the first quarter. Beaufort High, however, battled back to lead 27-25 at halftime.

Ultimately, the Mavericks faced a deficit at the conclusion of each of the last three quarters. Mauldin was forced to play from behind in the second half, especially late.

The Eagles carried a 39-35 lead out of the third quarter and finished strong. Thriving late, Beaufort High outscored Mauldin 15-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away to win.

Beaufort High moved on to meet tournament host Greenville in the title game of the Poinsettia Classic. The Eagles took a 6-1 record into the championship contest while Greenville stood perfect with an unblemished 9-0 mark prior to the opening tip of the highly-anticipated title tilt.