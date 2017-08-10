Soak down brings out crowds

Photo above: A City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department pumper truck shoots a column of water over the fence and “carpet soaked” everybody inside. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

The Beaufort Charities held an inaugural Summer Soak Down event for the children of Beaufort on Aug. 6 at The Green at Beaufort Town Center.

There was music, a Kids Zone with a water slide, “fair” food, water games and hot dogs.

More than 150 children and 200 adults came out for the event, which was staffed by about 50 volunteers. The volunteers came from a variety of groups including the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) mostly represented by the Beaufort High School football team. CAPA also sent a contingent and there were several representative volunteers from the local military bases.

The event was free for adults, with food and beverages being sold. Children cost $10 per head and that included unlimited time in the soak down zone, drinks and hot dogs.

The event was designed not as a fundraiser, but to give back to the community, so admission was charged to cover the costs associated with the production.

Visit www.beaufortcharities.org.