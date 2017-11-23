Shop local on Small Business Saturday

Consumers across the country are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, celebrated this year on Nov. 25, and they are planning to visit new retailers on the day, according to results from the Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, released by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) and American Express.

The City of Beaufort, Town of Port Royal and Beaufort County governments all announced proclamations of support of the Small Business Saturday celebration.

In Beaufort, there are more than 80 shops, galleries and boutiques along with many restaurants.

Many of those businesses will be holding drawings, handing out special shopping bags and more.

Since its creation in 2010, Small Business Saturday has grown to become a permanent fixture of the holiday shopping weekend.

According to the survey, 86 percent of shoppers said that Small Business Saturday inspires them to go to small retailers and restaurants that they haven’t been to before, or wouldn’t have otherwise tried. The survey also found that:

• Awareness of Small Business Saturday ahead of the day hit 61 percent, an all-time high.

• Of those familiar with the day, 82 percent plan to shop small on Small Business Saturday.

• Three-quarters (75 percent) of consumers plan to visit one or more small businesses as part of their holiday shopping this year.

• Nine-in-ten (90 percent) consumers say Small Business Saturday has a positive impact on their community.