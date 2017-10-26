Senior directors promoted to associate VPs

Three longtime Beaufort Memorial senior directors have been promoted to associate vice president, expanding their leadership roles at the 197-bed nonprofit hospital.

Laurie Martin, Daniel Mock and Susie Roos have been credited with making significant contributions to the hospital over the last decade, helping grow healthcare services to better meet the needs of the community.

As senior director at BMH, Martin was involved in the development of a variety of programs, including the opening of Beaufort Memorial Bluffton Medical Services in 2006. She started at the hospital as a multi-department director, overseeing outpatient, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation services, as well as the Wound Care Center.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Martin began her career as an occupational therapist, moving into management after earning her Master’s in Hospital Administration at the University of Central Florida. Prior to joining BMH in 1999, she served in various leadership roles at hospitals in Texas, Florida and North Carolina. Her new responsibilities will include LifeFit Wellness Services, Community Health, and Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services.

Mock started his career at Beaufort Memorial nearly 25 years ago as a clinical respiratory therapist. He went on to become director of Cardiopulmonary Services and most recently has served as senior director of Cardiovascular and Imaging Services. He also helped develop a number of hospital programs, including outpatient imaging in Beaufort and Bluffton, the Breast Health Center and Cochrane Heart Center, and brought new technology to the community, offering such services as angiography, cardiac catheterization and bronchoscopy.

Mock holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah. In his new position as associate vice president, he will oversee Cardiovascular, Imaging and Laboratory Services.

Roos spent the first half of her 35-year career as a critical care nurse before taking on progressive leadership roles in the hospital. A member of the BMH staff since 2003, she has served most recently as senior director of Nursing Quality.

Roos graduated from American University with a BSN and went on to earn a Master’s in Health Service Administration from the University of Saint Francis and a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership from American Sentinel University. She also holds a nationally recognized certification as a nurse executive through the American Nurse Credentialing Center.

Actively involved in professional nursing leadership organizations, Roos currently serves on the board of the South Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders and the Nursing’s Standards and Practice Committee of the South Carolina Board of Nursing. She has led several nursing quality and patient safety initiatives, including achievement of the ANCC Pathway to Excellence quality designation for BMH

As associate vice president of Patient Safety and Patient Experience, she will be responsible for ensuring patient satisfaction and a safe care environment.