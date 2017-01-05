Sea Island Rotary Club Adventure Biathlon is on

Hurricane Matthew cannot hold the Sea Island Rotary Club down from bringing runners and paddlers a spectacular event at a different, but great, new location.

As many are aware, Hunting Island State Park is currently closed with the trails being the last to be reopen after post-hurricane repairs.

So, the 2017 SIRC race location will be held in and around Port Royal on Saturday, March 11.

The race will begin at The Sands with kayaks and paddleboards paddling about 6 miles on the waterway separating Port Royal and Parris Island Recruit Depot. Following the paddle, runners will be entertained by an approximately 4-mile run complete with challenges.

Participants can go solo, relay (one paddler and one runner) or team (tandem kayak with both paddling and running).

There will be separate award categories for male, female, mixed, kayak and paddleboards.

There will also be a post-race party.

Visit www.huntingislandbiathlon.com.