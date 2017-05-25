School briefs for May 25th-31st

Exchange students make presentations

One of the major programs that Rotary Clubs provide is sponsoring area youth exchange programs. This year, two exchange students attended Beaufort-area high schools: Emma Anderson, of Denmark, who attended Beaufort High School, and Karolina Struhárová, of the Czech Republic, who attended Beaufort Academy. Recently, both made presentations to the Rotary Club of Beaufort, summarizing their year in the United States.

Class of ’87 to hold reunion

Organizers are asking members of the Beaufort High Class of 1987 to save the date for its 30th reunion.

The reunion will take place on Sept. 29-30. Tickets are $75 per person. Further details will be provided as they are announced.

For more information, email Eaglesfrom1987@gmail.com.

Beaufort students notch achievements

At The Citadel Awards Convocation on May 4, more than 50 awards were presented to cadets in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

Carli Cline, of Beaufort, was awarded The Female Intramural Athlete of the Year this year. Each year the battalion and company athletic officers nominate and select cadets who have shown outstanding performance in intramural competition demonstrating athleticism, sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

In other news, Janelle Vernoy, of Beaufort, has been named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.

Principals selected for BCH, Mossy Oaks

The Beaufort County Board of Education recently approved the selections of veteran educators to lead two schools whose principals are retiring.

Whale Branch Middle School Principal Chad Cox will take the top post at Battery Creek High when Ed Burnes retires in June.

Michelle Sackman, assistant principal for the past five years at Whale Branch Elementary School, will take over at Mossy Oaks Elementary when Principal Donald Gruel retires in June.

Cox began his education career as a Battery Creek High social studies teacher in 2003 and also served as an assistant principal there from 2008-2010. Prior to becoming principal at Whale Branch Middle in 2015, he held assistant principal positions at Whale Branch Early College High and Robert Smalls International Academy.

Sackman began her career in 2000 and held teaching positions at Broad River Elementary and Coosa Elementary, where she was named as one of five finalists for Beaufort County School District Teacher of the Year in 2005. She also served as a literacy coach at Coosa and at Beaufort Elementary prior to being named assistant principal at Whale Branch Elementary.

A search will now begin to select a new principal at Whale Branch Middle School.

District names 2017 support person of year

A Bluffton High School bilingual liaison was recently named as the Beaufort County School District’s 2017 “Support Person of the Year.”

The selection of Alexa Mencias was announced at a breakfast recognizing schools’ individual honorees.

Mencias joined the Beaufort County School District 10 years ago after working in the private sector. At Bluffton High, she serves as a liaison between the school and its Hispanic students and families, dealing with a wide range of student and family issues.

Finalists for the Sup port Personnel of the Year included:

• Battery Creek High – Christine Whiteleather, job coach

• Beaufort Elementary – Cathy Power, nurse

• Beaufort High – Julie Gadley, bookkeeper

• Beaufort Middle – Sheral Spencer, media assistant

• Broad River Elementary – Denise Drake, nurse

• Coosa Elementary – Sandra Gardener, administrative associate

• Islands Academy – Andrea Murray, social worker

• Lady’s Island Elementary – Jana Sanders, office manager and bookkeeper

• Lady’s Island Middle – Kathleen Bingham, social worker

• Mossy Oaks Elementary – Webster Ogle, behavior management specialist

• Port Royal Elementary – Elizabeth Bornscheuer, teacher assistant

• River Ridge Academy – Deborah Wilkerson, media assistant

• Robert Smalls International Academy – Toni Burnsed, system support specialist

• Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary – Daryl Harris, behavior management specialist

• St. Helena Elementary – Denise Simmons, behavior management specialist

• Whale Branch Elementary/Davis – Cheryl Morris, media assistant

• Whale Branch Early College High – Virginia Henneberry, office manager

• Whale Branch Middle – Marion Smalls, behavior interventionist

• District Office – Catherine Waskiewicz, technology program manager

• Adult Education – Dorothy Gregory, administrative associate

• Beaufort-Jasper ACE – Maribel Bueso-Welch, bilingual liaison

Vireo Labs creates C’reer Scholarship Fund

Vireo Labs, a career-focused education tech company in Beaufort, has announced two $1,000 scholarships with iFoster to help foster youth around the nation research and finance their postsecondary education.

The scholarships are available to any foster youth enrolled in their senior year of high school in the United States.

The C’reer iFoster Scholarship will be administered by iFoster and will be awarded to a college-bound student based on an essay submission. These scholarships can be applied to tuition, room and board or other college-related fees or for the purchase of education technology.

The scholarship is named after Vireo Labs’ recently released free mobile app – C’reer – that matches students with careers and connects them with college representatives via chat. Scholarship applicants will be asked to write an essay about the career field suggested by the C’reer app.

C’reer is available for free in the App Store for iOS devices or in Google Play for Android devices.

Each scholarship awarded will be a maximum of $1,000. The application deadline is Sept. 30. Recipients will be notified by Oct. 27.

Full requirements and the application for the C’reer iFoster Scholarship will be announced by iFoster within the next few weeks.

Visit www.vireolabs.co.