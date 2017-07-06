School briefs for July 6th-12th

School district selects Whale Branch contractor

The Beaufort County School District has selected a general contractor to supervise the building of a competition gymnasium and a performing arts center for Whale Branch Early College High School.

South Carolina-based M.B. Kahn Construction, which has offices across the Southeast, was the district’s top choice at the end of a selection process regulated by district and state procurement policies.

The company, rated by Engineering News Record as one of the nation’s Top 100 construction management firms, has completed more than 340 K-12 school projects over the past two decades.

Six firms submitted proposals for the two Whale Branch projects, and their proposals were independently evaluated and scored by a panel of reviewers. Each of the six competing companies was rated based on the quality of its experience, past performance, personnel and the specifics of its project proposal.

As the district’s general contractor, M.B. Kahn will be responsible for supervising all aspects of building Whale Branch Early College High School’s new competition gym as well as its new performing arts center.

District officials hope to open the school’s new competition gym in fall 2018 and the performing arts center in spring 2019.

Local students are named to deans’ lists

Nicole Clemons of Beaufort was named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2017 Dean’s List.

Additionally, the following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester: Mary Margaret Bell Achurch, Jean Bridgers, Maya Dixon, Shelby L. Duncan, Sarah E. Fosberry, Benjamin L. Hetherington, Andrew T. McDaniel, Kody L. McHale, Jonah Richard Miller, Frances Dunbar Myrick, Tucker D. Pettigrew, Kayla Lynn Pope, Taylor S. Rabon, Jantzen Colie Raymond, Alexandra A. Sebestyen, Shivin S. Shetty and Kurt James Weaver, all of Beaufort.

Sanford is accepting internship applications

The office of U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, is accepting applications for fall 2017 internships, which run from mid-August through early December.

The program gives interns a glimpse into the legislative process in Washington D.C. while providing them with a way to test the waters of a given field by working on projects related to their interests.

For more information on this program, call 202-225-3176.