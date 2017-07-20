School briefs for July 20th-26th

American Legion awards scholarships

American Legion Beaufort Post 9 is encouraging educational excellence and good citizenship with the award of scholarships to graduating high school seniors who will be attending universities this fall.

Luke Harper and John Cole Floyd were selected to receive scholarships in 2017.

Bridges Prep students continue studies at camps

While most students are enjoying a summer away from classes, more than a dozen Bridges Prep students are expanding their international connections and leadership skills at two New England camps in July.

Eight students, a guidance counselor and Bridges Prep’s new Upper School principal, Chris Wilson, traveled to Maine in mid-July.

There they attended a Leadership Camp at Colby College, followed by tours of historic Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New York City.

They were working on their leadership skills alongside students from China, Greece and Maine, Bridges Prep Head of School Dr. Nick Ithomitis said.

The following week, a second group of eight Bridges Prep students and two staff members traveled to Maine for a YMCA Camp where they partnered with students from China.

Also this month, Bridges Prep families will host several students from China as they visit Beaufort.

“It is so important for young people to understand and appreciate that the world is bigger than Beaufort, bigger than South Carolina and, as great a nation as we are, it’s an international economy now,” Ithomitis said. “International study and making connections to students from other countries is an essential part of the Bridges Prep experience.”

The international study, Bridges’ emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), its commitment to the Paideia teaching and learning method, and overall high student achievement and growth in achievement combined in Spring 2017 to earn the school the State Charter School District’s highest award. As a School of Distinction, Bridges Prep also was named one of the top three state charter schools in South Carolina in May.

“We take pride in helping our students achieve, and offering these international study trips is one more avenue to education,” Bridges board Chair Dee Matthews said. “At the same time, we are expanding our high school curriculum and will be encouraging our students to try more rigorous and challenging courses.”

In November, 17 students and eight staff and parents will tour Greece for about 12 days and visit Bridges’ partner school in Thessaloniki.

In April 2018, school leaders hope to send another group of students to China. Other international study trips include Italy and possibly Portugal in 2018-2019.

Bridges Preparatory School was chartered by South Carolina in mid-2012 and opened at near capacity in August 2013. Since then, enrollment has grown steadily with almost 600 students enrolled in K-9 this year. For the 2017-2018 school year, Bridges Prep will expand to 10th grade and in two years will be a full-service K-12 state charter school.

To learn more about Bridges Preparatory School, visit www.bridgesprep.org or call 843-982-7737.

Local students produce educational games

A convergence of three local institutions – one with college coursework focused on local history, one a local business that supports educational initiatives, and one a new history center seeking dynamic ways to tell a story – have led to the establishment of the Education Station, sponsored by Kinghorn Insurance of Beaufort, at the Santa Elena History Center.

Professor Dr. Brian Canada, of the University of South Carolina Beaufort, challenged his students to create programming projects with a Santa Elena theme in mind. This resulted in unique digital games developed around many aspects of Santa Elena, the Spanish settlement of 1566 on Port Royal Sound.

“From building puzzles of old maps to racing in ships across the Atlantic and conducting commerce throughout the village – the variety and quality of games produced by local students, about local history, is very impressive,” said Megan Meyer, director of the Santa Elena History Center.

“We’re so grateful that the team at Kinghorn Insurance believed in this project and made it possible. Furthermore, we are grateful to Dr. Canada and USCB students for contributing one-of-a-kind games to share with the public.”

These games are available for children of all ages to enjoy during their visit to the Santa Elena History Center, adding to the menu of child-friendly resources and showcasing the work by USCB students in a public institution. Due to success of this project, Canada will continue with future classes, allowing the inventory of games in the Education Station to remain dynamic.

“Kinghorn Insurance of Beaufort is honored and proud to partner with Santa Elena and USCB to help promote education for youth in the community,” states a release. “This partnership will provide an opportunity to better understand the rich history, culture, significance and beauty of the Lowcountry. Kinghorn Insurance of Beaufort would also like to thank the many individuals that have donated time, talent and money to develop the Santa Elena Foundation as it truly has become a gem of Beaufort.”

To learn more about the Santa Elena History Center, visit santa-elena.org.