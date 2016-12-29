School briefs for December 29th-January 4th

Photo above: The Foundation for Educational Excellence awarded the Dr. Wayne Carbiener “Above and Beyond” Beaufort County Teacher of the Year recognition grant to 2016 Beaufort County School District Teacher of the Year Elizabeth MacMurray, an English teacher at Hilton Head High School. This $1,000 award is presented annually to the district Teacher of the Year to be used for innovative instructional activities and projects to further inspire and fund the efforts of the selected teacher of the year. From left are Mary Cordray, BCSD board chair; Jody Dreyer, daughter of Carbiener, and his wife, Jacqui Carbiener; MacMurray; Jackie Rosswurm, foundation board chair; and Dr. Jeffrey Moss, BCSD superintendent.