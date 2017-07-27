Rotary Club of Beaufort installs new officers

Photo above: Incoming Rotary Club of Beaufort President Suzi Oliver is shown here with outgoing President Willie Mack Stansell. Photo provided.

The Rotary Club of Beaufort, the oldest of Beaufort’s three rotaries, installed its club executives and directors at an evening social gathering on June 29.

Outgoing President Willie Mack Stansell praised the membership for their achievements and successes during his tenure, July 2016 through June 2017. He led the club in honoring and remembering those Rotarians who had passed away, then introduced District 7770 Assistant Governor Charlotte Gonzalez, who administered the oath of office to the club’s new slate of officers.

For the year beginning on July 1, and continuing through June 30, 2018, the new club executives are: President Suzi Oliver; Immediate Past President Willie Stansell; President-Elect Lisa Giles; Secretary Whitney McDaniel; Treasurer John Harvey; and Membership Chair Robert Allen.

In addition to the executives, the new directors are: Vocational Service Chair Wayne Heath; Public Relations Chair Jim Weiskopf; Club Administration Chair Cris Steele; Fund Raising Chair Jay Taylor; Community Service Chair Graham Holcombe; and Rotary Foundation Dick Kruger.

Among the 80 Rotary Clubs that comprise Rotary District 7770, for the 2016-17 year, the Rotary Club of Beaufort had the distinction of having the highest annual share fund (in excess of $40,000) than any other club.

Among the large clubs in the district, the Rotary Club of Beaufort had the highest per capita donation rate – more than $400 per member.

More importantly, individual Rotarians have continued their tradition of “service above self,” contributing countless hours of public service in and around the Beaufort area.