Report: Hundreds of animals neglected

Staff reports

Hundreds of animals have been removed from Roy’s Aquarium after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints about the treatment they were receiving at the pet store on Ribaut Road.

An inspection of the business was conducted and it revealed unsanitary conditions and inadequate space for the hundreds of animals located on-site.

Due to the magnitude of the situation and the need for additional resources and expertise, Animal Services requested the assistance of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Animals (ASPCA) Field Investigations and Response team.

In addition, Animal Services contacted the Petco Foundation for supplies for the animals.

A warrant to search the business and remove the animals was then obtained.

On July 18, the ASPCA, Animal Services and sheriff’s office personnel served the search warrant at Roy’s Aquarium.

A temporary facility to house and properly care for the fish, reptiles, birds, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs and other animals was secured and the ASPCA and Animal Services transported them to the facility. Two local veterinarians are also involved in the assessment and care of the seized animals.

“Over … four days, hundreds of animals were safely moved from the business to a temporary facility in order for veterinarians to provide needed care and treatment,” according to a sheriff’s office release.

“Evidence collected from Roy’s Aquarium is still being evaluated, as are criminal charges for those responsible for the apparent neglect of the animals. No one has been charged as of this time,” a release states.

Further details were unavailable at press time.