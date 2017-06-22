_DSC0265

Remember AME victims

in Community by

Above: The nine candles represent each person murdered at Emanuel Baptist Church two years ago in Charleston. The candles were part of the Evening of Remembrance Memorial Candlelight Service. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

On June 17, 2015, a mass shooting took place at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston.

During a prayer service, nine people, including the senior pastor, SC Sen. Clementa C. Pinckney, were killed by gunman Dylann Roof, 21.

On June 16, an Evening of Remembrance Memorial Candlelight Service, took place in memory of the victims of the attack.

Roof was convicted of 33 federal hate crime charges stemming from the shooting and was sentenced to death in January. 

The Rev. Arthur Cummings, right, president of the Beaufort County Ministerial Alliance, lights the last candle on June 16 in memory of the “Emanuel Nine” who were murdered two years ago while attending Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. The candles were part of the Evening of Remembrance Memorial Candlelight Service sponsored by the Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort at Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady’s Island.
The Rev. Arthur Cummings, right, president of the Beaufort County Ministerial Alliance, lights the last candle on June 16 in memory of the “Emanuel Nine” who were murdered two years ago while attending Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. The candles were part of the Evening of Remembrance Memorial Candlelight Service sponsored by the Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort at Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady’s Island.
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInPrint this pageShare on FacebookTweet about this on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*