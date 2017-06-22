Remember AME victims

Above: The nine candles represent each person murdered at Emanuel Baptist Church two years ago in Charleston. The candles were part of the Evening of Remembrance Memorial Candlelight Service. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

On June 17, 2015, a mass shooting took place at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston.

During a prayer service, nine people, including the senior pastor, SC Sen. Clementa C. Pinckney, were killed by gunman Dylann Roof, 21.

On June 16, an Evening of Remembrance Memorial Candlelight Service, took place in memory of the victims of the attack.

Roof was convicted of 33 federal hate crime charges stemming from the shooting and was sentenced to death in January.