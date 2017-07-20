Reconstruction monument planning underway

Staff reports

The National Park Service (NPS) will hold three public forums in Northern Beaufort County to begin establishing a framework for managing the new Reconstruction Era National Monument.

These open houses are part of a comprehensive planning process that will also include targeted stakeholder meetings, and research and analysis that contribute to the development of an NPS foundation document.

A foundation document identifies a national park unit’s core purpose and significance, its most important resources and values and the interpretive themes that tell its unique and significant American story.

“The foundation document will be critical to helping the National Park Service map out management plans and priorities for the new park,” said Reconstruction Era National Monument Superintendent Melissa English-Rias. “We are inviting the public to play a role in shaping the park’s future operations.”

Reconstruction Era National Monument’s foundation document will inform future park management decisions by outlining what is most important about the park and documenting what is needed to protect and preserve those assets.

Interested citizens can participate by sharing their thoughts on what is most important about the Reconstruction Era National Monument, potential issues that could threaten future preservation and commemoration of the site, and what opportunities exist to improve the protection of and provide access to this national treasure. The project team will consider public input while developing the plan.

During the open house sessions, attendees will have an opportunity to hear formal presentations about the foundation document process, review material about the process, ask questions and share ideas directly with NPS staff.

Public commenting is also available through Friday, Aug. 18, at parkplanning.nps.gov/REERhttp://parkplanning.nps.gov/bicr; by email at reer_information@nps.gov; by phone at 404-227-1507; and by mail to Reconstruction Era National Monument, P.O. Box 1719, Beaufort, SC 29901

Open Houses

Open house sessions on planning for the new Reconstruction Era National Monument will be held as follows:

• 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 24, Penn Center, Frissell Community House, 16 Penn Center Circle West, St. Helena Island

• 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, Port Royal Town Hall, 700 Paris Ave., Port Royal

• 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 907 Craven St.