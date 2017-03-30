Real Estate briefs for March 30th-April 5th

Realtor certified in military relocation

Robert Moul, of Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties, has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification by the National Association of Realtors.

The certification is presented to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.

When military staff and their families relocate, the services of a real estate professional who understands their needs and timetables can make the transfer easier, faster and less stressful, according to a press release.

Realtors who earn this certification know how to work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.

“We are incredibly thankful to the current and former members of our military for their service,” said Karen Ryan, owner/broker of Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties. “We’re also proud of Robert for earning this certification and going the extra mile to help the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, both active and retired, with their dreams of home ownership.”

Visit www.WeichertCP.com.

Quick sales, low supply kick off new year

The start of the year ushered in a wave of good news about a hot stock market, higher wages and an active home sales environment, according to the Beaufort County Association of Realtors.

At the same time, housing prices have continued to rise, and the low inventory situation and affordability crunch has been particularly hard on first-time buyers struggling to get into the market.

Nevertheless, buyer activity is easily outpacing seller activity in much of the country, culminating in relatively quick sales and low supply. Demand definitely remained strong this month, the release stated.

New Listings were up 11.8 percent to 255; Pending Sales increased 1.1 percent to 186; and Inventory shrank 6 percent to 920 units.

Prices moved higher as Median Sales Price was up 2.6 percent to $179,500. Days on Market decreased 1.1 percent to 86 days. Months Supply of Inventory was down 12.3 percent to five months, indicating that demand increased relative to supply.

Unemployment has reached pre-recession levels, and Americans remain optimistic about finding quality employment. This matters because job growth and higher paychecks fuel home purchases.

Unfortunately, according to the association, that won’t matter for potential buyers if price appreciation outpaces income growth and if mortgage rates continue their upward trend.

Sellers are getting a generous number of offers in this market. The worry for sellers then becomes that there will not be a generous number of homes to choose from when they become buyers, the release states.

Elliott is named services coordinator

The Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island, which serves all of South Carolina including the counties of Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, and Orangeburg, has promoted Dennis Elliott to Compliance and Internet Data Exchange services coordinator.

Prior to receiving this promotion, Elliott was a member services associate and handled all HHIMLS technology-based products, maintained relationships with MLS members and assisted new members as well as additional responsibilities.

Visit hiltonheadmls.com.