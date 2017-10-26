Parish Fall Bazaar is back

Photo above: Church mice are a popular attraction at the Parish of St. Helena’s Fall Bazaar. Photo provided.

It’s that time of year, once again, when the temperature cools down and the smell of fall fills the air. It’s time for the Fall Bazaar of The Parish of St. Helena in downtown Beaufort.

This year, the Parish of St. Helena wants to go back to her roots: the community.

The rector of the parish, Rev. Shay Gaillard, said, “We have a heart for the community, and hope that many people will join us for this annual event.”

What can you expect? St. Helena’s World Famous Church Mice return at the Mouse House. These adorable and highly collectable handmade mice seem to find their way across the nation.

There will also be homemade baked goods from the kitchens of Parish members, ornaments, items from the 2or3 Treasure House and handcrafted gifts available.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Parish Hall, at 507 Newcastle St.

For more information, call 843-522-1712.