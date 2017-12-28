One killed, others hurt in crashes over holiday

Photo above: Margaret Fyfe, 81, was killed and several other people were injured during a series of crashes over the holiday weekend. Photo provided.

Staff reports

A car accident over the holiday weekend resulted in the death of 81-year-old Margaret Fyfe of Beaufort, according to the Burton Fire District.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway.

Burton firefighters arrived on the scene to a two vehicle-accident with two people trapped in one of the vehicles. The two were rescued, but a third person, Fyfe, died at the scene. Further details were unavailable at press time.

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, there were several other accidents over the holiday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 Burton firefighters arrived at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway to a two-vehicle accident resulting in a woman and two children being transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was delayed for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews assisted the injured and removed roadway hazards.

Another accident occurred minutes later only yards up the road on Robert Smalls Parkway by Sonic. Firefighters responded from the first accident to the second where they found three motor vehicles involved, including a tow truck that was responding to the first accident.

That accident resulted in minor injuries; however, all occupants declined transport to the hospital. Traffic on Robert Smalls was again delayed for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews assisted the injured and removed roadway hazards.

Later that night, a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle at the intersection of Joe Frazier and Cherokee Farms roads.

Burton firefighters arrived to find a man on the ground, unconscious and with potentially serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and the intersection was shut down for approximately an hour while emergency crews assisted the injured, removed roadway hazards, and investigated the accident.

Then, just after 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24, Burton firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Burton Wells Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene to a single-vehicle accident in which a vehicle struck and broke a utility pole, causing live wires to fall across the road.

The occupants escaped uninjured. Burton Wells Road was closed for over an hour waiting for the power to be secured and the scene to be safe.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 350 motor vehicle accidents in 2017. In 2016, the Burton Fire District responded to less than 300.