Staff reports

A balanced budget means no new taxes for Beaufort residents.

“The budget is balanced and provides for increases in core services and the building of sustainable economic development programs without increasing property, debt, hospitality and accommodations taxes, refuse or stormwater fees,” said Beaufort City Manager Bill Prokop in a press release.

Slight increases in anticipated revenue to the city of Beaufort along with tight controls on spending make for a balanced budget that allows for appropriate and expected levels of service across the historic city, Prokop said.

The city estimates it will bring in about 7.8 percent more revenue during fiscal year 2018 compared to FY2017, which ends June 30.

The public is invited to comment about the proposed budget June 13 during the regular City Council meeting, after which a first reading of the budget ordinance is scheduled.

“The FY2018 budget continues the trend of recent years with limited increases and recovery in property values and revenues matched with the pressures of increased expenses for both core services and economic development activities,” Prokop wrote in the budget presentation to City Council.

According to the city, following are key points of the proposed FY2018 budget:

• It continues the process of taking the city down the path toward long-term financial sustainability;

• It identifies and funds vital services that are important to the community;

• It enables the implementation of the five major goals of the city and other important council objectives;

• It allows the city to reinvest in infrastructure;

• And it provides employees with the tools, equipment and training needed to deliver services in the most effective way.

“The proposed budget includes resources that will allow the city to provide a high level of public safety services to all our residents, including the newly annexed areas,” said Kathy Todd, city of Beaufort finance director.

Equally important, the proposed budget “begins to address a significant backlog of existing infrastructure and facility deficiencies,” she said, “as well as initiating a capital leasing program for the fleet and heavy equipment needs for the aging vehicle stock.”

The recommended budget can be viewed on the city’s website at www.cityofbeaufort.org.

Upcoming meetings

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13: Public hearing on FY2018 Budget in City Council meeting, then first reading on the budget ordinance in City Council meeting.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27: Second reading on FY2018 budget ordinance

All meetings will be held at City Hall at 1911 Boundary St.