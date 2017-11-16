NFL veteran named as BHS head coach

Photo above courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

Former University of South Carolina and Dallas Cowboys star DeVonte Holloman has been named head coach of the Beaufort High School football program.

Holloman has coached at Beaufort High School for the past three years, the first year as defensive backs coach and the second and third years as defensive coordinator.

“Coach Holloman is a natural leader and he’s already familiar with our school, our football program and our student-athletes.” said Beaufort High School Principal Bonnie Almond, who announced the coaching selection. “It’s very obvious that the kids respect him.”

Holloman succeeds Mark Clifford, who stepped down recently after 14 years as Beaufort High’s head coach. The former Dallas Cowboy said he was excited about his new challenge.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” Holloman said. “My goal is to build not just solid football players but also successful young people. I want to prepare them for the next level, whether that’s college, the workplace or the military.”

Almond said the high school’s current football staff supported promoting Holloman to head coach. As a high school player, Holloman played on two North Carolina state championship teams at Charlotte’s Independence High School and one South Carolina state championship team at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School. His South Pointe teammates included future NFL stars Jadaveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore. Following high school, Holloman went on to play for the University of South Carolina. Holloman was a three-year starter at safety and linebacker for the Gamecocks.

At the conclusion of his college career, Holloman was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft. His best game during his rookie season was an 11-tackle, two-sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered two neck injuries while with the Cowboys, the second of which forced his early retirement in August 2014.

“Coach Holloman is not only a terrific teacher of the game of football, he’s also very gifted when it comes to connecting with young people about the issues they face in their daily lives,” said Beaufort High Athletic Director Linc Lyles. “In my experience, that’s unusual for someone at such an early stage in his career. He’s a proven winner and we’re confident that he’ll bring his winning spirit to Beaufort High School.”