News briefs for October 26th-November 1st

Run better meetings focus of workshop

Better, shorter, and/or more productive meetings … need a refresher?

A monthly workshop is being conducted to study and correctly apply Robert’s Rules of Order.

The study group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Beaufort Branch Library at 311 Scott St.

Beginners and/or intermediates will learn about agendas, preparation of minutes, proper use of motions, bylaws and more.

This event is free to the public and will be facilitated by Janet Jacobs of the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Call or text 386-871-8855 or email Jacobs at parliamentarystudy@gmail.com for more information. While not necessary, an RSVP is appreciated.

Marines foundation accepting nominations

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation has begun accepting nominations for its 2018 Annual Awards Program.

Each year the foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others.

The foundation honors individuals who have demonstrated leadership in their profession by presenting the John A. Lejeune for Exemplary Leadership Award and recognizes those who have provided unique and significant service to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation with the Heritage Award.

Last year’s Lejeune Award winners were President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush, while the former chairman of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Gen. Walter E. Boomer, USMC (Ret.), was honored with the Heritage Award.

Submitting a nomination is free. For additional information on the Annual Awards Program, visit www.marineheritage.org; or to schedule an interview about the program with a foundation representative, contact Paulo Sibaja at psibaja@susandavis.com or 202-414-0798.

State Park Service upgrades website

The South Carolina State Park Service upgraded its website at www.SouthCarolinaParks.com with a new look and easy-to-navigate design.

The updated site features an interactive park finder map, enhanced pages for each of South Carolina’s 47 state parks and new program listings and features. It also incorporates the parks’ Instagram feed, live webcams and more.

The upgrade was designed by Bluffton-based BFG Communications, the communications marketing agency of record for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Beaufort County offers shredding event

The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Section will hold a secure document shredding event for county residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. The event will be held at the Public Works South site at 9 Benton Field Road in Bluffton.

Individuals will be limited to disposing of no more than four boxes or bags.

Any types or colors of paper, file folders or envelopes are acceptable. Staples or paper clips do not need to be removed. Materials can be brought in any container or bag and will be emptied into roll carts for immediate shredding. Only residential quantities will be accepted. No materials from commercial businesses will be accepted. No electronics will be collected at this event.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste and Recycling Section at 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.

County councilman to hold public forum

Beaufort County Council Member Gerald Dawson, District 1, will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the cafeteria at James J. Davis Elementary School at 364 Keans Neck Road, Seabrook.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss solid waste collection and the Dale Recycling Drop-Off Convenience Center.

For more information, contact Dawson at gdawson @bcgov.net or by calling 843-255-9536.

Beaufort County residence applications up to date

The Beaufort County Assessor’s Office has announced that all completed legal residence applications submitted to its office were reviewed and processed when tax bills were issued.

Beaufort County Assessor Gary James said, “Beaufort County is up to date on its review of all legal residence applications. When data was transferred for inclusion in the tax bill run on Oct. 6, all complete applications received and reviewed as of that date had the appropriate exemptions applied to the real property records.”

The Assessor’s Office is currently processing applications within one week of receipt. According to James, it’s rare that the larger coastal counties in the state are up to date on exemption approvals prior to processing property tax bills. It is not unusual for larger counties to be months behind in the processing of applications.

The Beaufort County Assessor’s Office has streamlined its approval process and added staff to help ensure the county is keeping up with the needs of taxpayers. These efforts to maintain current data minimizes the number of tax bills with incorrect exemption requiring a later change.

James cautioned that due to a heavy application workload after bills are received by taxpayers, a slightly longer approval timeframe might occur, but his office will continue its efforts to focus on minimizing the delay in approvals, allowing ample time for taxpayers to pay the adjusted amounts.

For more information, contact the Beaufort County Assessor’s Office at 843-255-2400.

Whitehall development meeting is delayed

A nearly full house of Lady’s Island residents came to the Beaufort City Council Chambers to hear about plans from the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) of MidCity Real Estate Partner’s application for development at Whitehall.

However, the meeting was delayed due to a lack of quorum. The MPC is comprised of six members, but only three – Chairman Joe DeVito (Port Royal) and Commissioners Bill Harris (Beaufort) and Caroline Fermin (Beaufort County) – were in attendance. A quorum requires a minimum of four members in order to conduct business.

A tentative date of Monday, Nov. 13, has been set for the next meeting.