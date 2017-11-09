News briefs for November 9th-16th

Government offices closed on Veterans Day

While Veterans Day is officially on Saturday, Nov. 11, local, state and the federal government will observe it on Friday, Nov. 10.

Following are government offices and other facilities that will be closed Nov. 10 and Nov. 11:

• All local, state and federal government offices (there will also be no postal delivery)

• All libraries

• The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

Democrats to meet on Nov. 16

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club’s monthly meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Grand Army Hall, 706 Newcastle St.

Social time will be at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Paul Summerville, chairman of the Beaufort County Council and representative of District 2.

Topics of discussion will include the proposed travel tax, reorganization in county government, redistricting plans and environmental proposals.

All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

Coastal Conservation League has new executive director

The board of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League has announced that Laura Cantral will join the league as executive director in January.

Founder Dana Beach will step down as the organization’s executive director and assume a new role as founder and director emeritus, providing strategic guidance.

“The Coastal Conservation League has transformed conservation in South Carolina, and serves as a model across the region for pragmatic conservation advocacy,” Cantral said. “I am humbled to lead the organization, and I am excited to continue building on a legacy of conservation victories to protect coastal South Carolina’s natural resources and quality of life.”

Cantral comes to the Conservation League from Meridian Institute in Washington, D.C., a nonprofit organization focused on leading diverse and collaborative stakeholder efforts. Cantral oversees projects and major initiatives focused on U.S. ocean policy.

Cantral has also worked on the U.S. Commission on Ocean Policy in Washington, the Biscayne Bay Partnership Initiative in Miami and on the Florida Governor’s Ocean Committee.

A native of Mississippi, Cantral is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law.

“Laura Cantral will continue Dana Beach’s legacy of effective advocacy for a better Lowcountry,” Conservation League board chair Margot Rose said. “We welcome Laura and we look forward to her leadership of the strong team that Dana has built since 1989.”

Charley Tarver, vice chair of the Conservation League board, said, “Among other challenges, growth in coastal South Carolina threatens the quality of life that draws so many here. We’re fortunate to have a strong organization in place to tackle these challenges head-on and encourage innovation. The Lowcountry deserves the best.”

The Coastal Conservation League is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the coastal resources of South Carolina. Its mission is to protect the natural landscapes, abundant wildlife, clean water and traditional communities by working with citizens, local governments and the state legislature.

Meeting to be held on Shell Point sewer service

An informational meeting for Shell Point area residents about potential sewer service will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the County Administration Building, County Council Chambers, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort.

The event will be hosted by Beaufort County Council Member Alice Howard and Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority.

For more information, contact Howard at ahoward@bcgov.net.

Auditors offices sets up Twitter, Facebook accounts

The Beaufort County Auditor has set up a Twitter page @BeaufortAuditor and a Facebook page Facebook.com/BeaufortCountyAuditor.

These pages were created in order for taxpayers to get up-to-date information about this office, policies affecting the office and greater transparency of the tax process and procedures in accordance with state law.

Habitat for Humanity announces fund drive chair

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity has announced that Stephen Murray will chair its 2017 Annual Fund Drive.

The Annual Fund Drive is a mailing that is sent in early November that supports the nuts and bolts of LowCountry Habitat’s Beaufort operations.

The majority of the funds donated to LowCountry Habitat are for specific home builds or projects whereas these funds support the organization’s operations and provide flexibility to help the community with repair projects.

Murray currently serves on the Beaufort City Council. As a third generation Beaufortonian, he attended both Beaufort High School and the University of South Carolina Beaufort. He and his wife, Melissa have twin girls.

Murray is also a local business owner and operator, and currently owns two Beaufort-based small businesses, Kazoobie Kazoos and New South Shirts. Kazoobie is a two-time Top 75 Small Business in the United States awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“LowCountry Habitat has a clear mission that includes partnerships with the community as well as the families they serve. The program includes an investment from family partners in the form of sweat equity and with this comes the pride of ownership. Supporting Habitat provides a hand-up for these families and our community,” said Murray.

For over 27 years, LowCountry Habitat has been changing lives in Northern Beaufort County by helping to provide the much needed hand up to home ownership to qualified family partners.

To donate to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity, visit www.lowcountry habitat.org or call 843-522-3500.

Sanford staff to hold satellite office hours

The district staff of U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, will be conducting July satellite office hours at noon Monday, Nov. 13, at the St. Helena Branch Library at 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road.

Satellite office hours are conducted around the district by the representative’s staff in order to be as accessible as possible to constituents who require assistance with federal agencies, including Medicare, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, the Internal Revenue Service, or even help processing a passport.

Additionally, anyone wishing to express an opinion or ask a question is welcome to stop by.