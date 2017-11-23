News briefs for November 23rd-29th

Various offices closed for Thanksgiving

The following offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday:

• All Beaufort County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

• Convenience Centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23. Centers will resume regular hours beginning Friday, Nov. 24.

• Parks and Leisure Services (PALS) centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24. Pool facilities will be closed Thursday through Saturday.

• Beaufort County libraries will close early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will remain closed until resuming normal business hours on Saturday, Nov. 25.

• All local and state offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

• There will be no mail service Thursday, Nov. 23. It will resume Friday, Nov. 24.

SC residents have until 2020 to get REAL IDs

There has been confusion over when South Carolina residents must have REAL IDs to board domestic flights, enter secure federal buildings or visit military installations.

Under the federal REAL ID act, all driver’s licenses must be equipped with machine-readable technology, which typically comes in the form of a chip. The IDs being issued now by South Carolina are considered non-compliant.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has granted the state’s request for an implementation extension to become REAL ID compliant.

While the state has an extension to comply with the federal REAL ID Act until Oct. 10, 2018, it will submit its compliance packet in the first quarter of 2018, and then REAL IDs will be ready to be issued.

However, while the state “fully anticipates … being certified as compliant, SC residents will have until Oct. 1, 2020, to get a REAL ID,” according to Lauren Phillips, chief of Strategic Communications & Community Affairs.

On and after Oct. 1, 2020, you must have a REAL ID driver’s license or another federally approved identification to board domestic flights, enter secure federal buildings or visit military installations.

Visit www.dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs.

Parris Island mascot completes training

Parris Island’s newest mascot, Private First Class Opha May, has successfully completed recruit training and assumed her official duties as the Depot mascot during the Alpha Company and Papa Company graduation ceremony on Nov. 17 at Parris Island.

The bulldog assumes her duties from the late Cpl. Legend, who served as Parris Island’s mascot from November 2011 to September 2017.

Senator is accepting internship applications

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, has announced he is accepting congressional internship applications for available positions in his Washington D.C., North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville offices for the spring of 2018.

The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students practical experience in constituent services, the legislative process, government policy and press.

It also provides students with the ability to work with and learn from public service professionals and be part of a fast-paced Senate office.

Although internships in all offices are unpaid, students will gain invaluable work experience and learn skills throughout their internship that will help them gain a better understanding of how their government functions.

In the Washington office, interns have the unique opportunity to research legislation, attend congressional hearings and briefings, assist with press tasks and help with constituent letters on various issues.

Responsibilities also include answering phones, helping to coordinate meetings and other administrative tasks. By the end of the program, students will come away with a stronger understanding of the lawmaking process and will have improved their communication writing skills and critical thinking abilities.

In the South Carolina offices, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects of importance, while also answering phones, completing research and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. State office interns have the ability to assist with issues that are personally affecting citizens.

Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules, but generally run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interested South Carolina students should contact the internship coordinator at internships@scott.senate.gov or 202-224-6121.

Winner of recycling billboard announced

The Beaufort County Public Works Department’s Solid Waste and Recyling Section chose not to host its annual America Recycles Day billboard contest this fall so that a Robert Smalls International Academy student’s artwork could be displayed.

Tekera Brown, currently an eighth grader at Robert Smalls International Academy, won honorable mention during last year’s contest.

Staff was so impressed with her artwork that they decided to feature it on this year’s America Recycles Day 2018 billboard. In addition to the spring 2018 billboard, Brown’s artwork will be featured on the county’s Facebook page.

America Recycles Day is an annual event held each Nov. 15. Funding for this project is provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in an effort to increase recycling awareness.

Visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.

Preliminary flood maps ready for public viewing

Newly revised preliminary digital flood insurance rate maps for coastal areas of Beaufort County will be available for residents to review at three upcoming open houses:

• 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, Town Council Chambers, Town of Hilton Head Island, One Town Center Court, Hilton Head Island

• 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Hargray Building, Room 238, University of South Carolina Beaufort, One University Boulevard, Bluffton

• 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Campus Center Building, Room 105, University of South Carolina Beaufort, One University Boulevard, Bluffton

Flood maps show the extent to which areas are at risk for flooding and help determine flood insurance and building requirements.

At each open house, residents and property owners will have the opportunity to view preliminary coastal maps, learn more about the risk of flooding and ask questions about the new maps. Residents will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with specialists to discuss flood insurance, engineering, building permits and more.

Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact the county’s Building Codes Department at 843-255-2065.