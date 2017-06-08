News briefs for June 8th-14th

County to conduct storm damage survey

The Beaufort County Long Term Recovery Group will be conducting a telephone survey of individuals who contacted FEMA after Hurricane Matthew. The purpose of the survey is to determine any unmet needs stemming from the storm damage.

The number that will appear on phones with caller ID will be 843-255-1000.

The survey will be conducted as follows: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Residents still in need of assistance should accept the automated call and respond to the survey accordingly.

The information collected will be reviewed by the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office (PDRO), an affiliate of the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) and the state’s case manager, to help PDRO further assess and prioritize the needs of Beaufort County residents.

The PDRO/SCDRO oversees grant programs that focus on rebuilding or repairing homes damaged by severe weather events by managing federal funds available to assist individuals in disaster recovery. The program is managed with the support and guidance of the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

For more information, call 888-860-7137.

Sanford staff will be at St. Helena library

The district staff of U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, will be conducting June satellite office hours starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Helena Branch Library

Satellite office hours are conducted around the district by the representative’s staff in order to be as accessible as possible to constituents who require assistance with federal agencies, including Medicare, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, the Internal Revenue Service or even help processing a passport. Additionally, anyone wishing to express an opinion or ask a question is welcome to stop by. Sanford is not scheduled to be in attendance.

Beaufort County to hold unclaimed property event

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office has joined efforts with the South Carolina State Treasurer’s Office to announce Beaufort County’s first Unclaimed Property event.

This event is for county residents to claim their previously unclaimed property, such as undeposited checks.

The Unclaimed Property event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Bluffton Public Library at 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton.

An appointment is required prior to attendance and can be made by contacting the Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office online or by phone. Taxpayers are encouraged to search the unclaimed funds listed on the State Treasurer’s website prior to making an appointment.

Additional information can be found at BeaufortCountyTreasurer.com or by calling 843-255-2600.

Mosquito spraying may take place through June 9

Beaufort County Mosquito Control may conduct aerial training, surveillance and/or spray missions that may include the application of EPA-registered public health insecticides during daylight hours through Friday, June 9.

For additional information, call 843-255-5800.

SC Bar offering free legal clinic

The SC Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor a free legal clinic in Beaufort County on Friday, June 9. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Senior Center at 44 Penn Center Road on St. Helena Island.

The seminar is free for anyone who would like to attend. Call 803-799-6653, ext. 158.