News briefs for June 29th-July 5th

Council member to hold listening meeting

Beaufort County Council Member Alice Howard will hold a listening meeting for District 4 residents (Beaufort/Town of Port Royal/Shell Point/Parris Island), allowing them an opportunity to provide feedback on county matters.

The meeting will be held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Pluff Mudd Coffee Co., 1632-A Paris Avenue, Port Royal.

Residents do not need to register in advance for the meeting.

For more information, contact Howard at ahoward@bcgov.net or 843-255-2202.

Certified delinquent tax bills are mailed

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office has mailed 4,200 certified delinquent tax bills to taxpayers with outstanding balances on their real and personal property.

To avoid an additional delinquent fee of $50, taxpayers are urged to pay in full by Aug. 31.

After that date all payments on delinquent accounts must be made by guaranteed funds, which are: cash, cashier’s check, certified funds or money order. Personal checks will not be accepted. Taxes must be paid by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to prevent the property from being auctioned at the Delinquent Tax Sale.

Taxes can be paid at one of the office’s three locations, online by phone or by mail.

Visit BeaufortCountyTreasurer.com.

Mosquito spraying may take place through June 30

Beaufort County Mosquito Control may conduct aerial training, surveillance, and/or spray missions that may include the application of EPA-registered public health insecticides during daylight hours through Friday, June 30.

It uses low-flying aircraft and its aerial spraying is dependent upon ideal weather.

It does not treat the salt marsh habitats for adult mosquitoes during these aerial operations.

For additional information, call 843-255-5800.

Several roads to get new asphalt

Asphalt paving will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, June 30, at the following locations:

• Seabrook Road from U.S. 21 to Mile Post 1.29

• Keans Neck Road from Kinloch Road to Mile Post 4.08

• Bellinger Hill Road from Turn Bridge Lane to Plantation Road

• Mitchellville Road from Blueberry Hill Road to the dead end

• West Frontage Road from Alexander to Rosemary roads.

This work could be intermittent due to unfavorable weather conditions and unforeseen mechanical failures.

There will be lane closures, but traffic will be maintained through the use of traffic control devices.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone.

Dataw HOA honors Rep. Mark Sanford

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, visited Dataw Island recently to be formally thanked by the private community’s homeowner’s association.

“Sanford, who was instrumental in supporting private communities in their fights to access federal funding for hurricane relief after Matthew swept through the Lowcountry this past fall, expressed his continued support,” according to a press release.

“We’re privileged to have Congressman Mark Sanford with us today,” said General Manager Ted Bartlett, on behalf of the Dataw Island Owners Association. “We wanted to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for his willing and capable assistance in getting the attention necessary in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.”

Bartlett said he was impressed with how proactive Sanford has been from the start – beginning from when he and member Jim Dickson decided to call Sanford just after the storm; not only did he answer, but he picked up on the second ring, the release states.

“When we asked you what we thought we should do, you had already done it,” Bartlett said. “You had already prepared letters to both the governor and FEMA, that in our opinion, definitely helped precipitate action on the matter. For this, we would like to thank you, Congressman Sanford, as well as your continued effort to modify the Stafford Act, to treat private communities most fairly.”

After additional introductions, Sanford thanked Dataw for inviting him and pledged his continued support.

“One of the things that I have heard consistently from people in different coastal communities, which really are part and parcel to the way people have chosen to live in the coastal South Carolina, is that we shouldn’t be disadvantaged simply because we choose to associate in our active years or our retirement years the way we do,” Sanford said.