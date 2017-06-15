News briefs for June 15th-21st

Road work to take place on Carolina Avenue

Asphalt paving work on Carolina Avenue between BK Smalls Drive to the dead end will take place through Saturday, June 17.

Work could be intermittent during these times due to unfavorable weather conditions and unforeseen mechanical failures.

There will be lane closures, but traffic will be maintained through the use of traffic control devices.

Battery Creek pool is closed for maintenance

The Battery Creek indoor pool will be closed until further notice due to a maintenance issue.

For more information about PALS programs and activities, call 843-255-6680 or visit www.bcpals.com.

Friends of Fort Fremont set to meet June 26

The Friends of Fort Fremont will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the Library Conference Room at the St. Helena Branch Library.

The topic of discussion will be architectual plans for the Interpretive Center at Fort Fremont.

Additionally, there will be a preview of the history of Fort Fremont funded by the Beaufort County Accommodations Tax Grant.

The public is invited.

County to continue storm damage survey

The Beaufort County Long Term Recovery Group will continue conducting a telephone survey of individuals who contacted FEMA after Hurricane Matthew.

The purpose of the survey is to determine any unmet needs stemming from the storm damage.

The number that will appear on phones with caller ID will be 843-255-1000.

The survey will be conducted as follows: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Residents still in need of assistance should accept the automated call and respond to the survey accordingly.

The information collected will be reviewed by the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office (PDRO), an affiliate of the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) and the state’s case manager, to help PDRO further assess and prioritize the needs of Beaufort County residents.

The PDRO/SCDRO oversees grant programs that focus on rebuilding or repairing homes damaged by severe weather events by managing federal funds available to assist individuals in disaster recovery. The program is managed with the support and guidance of the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

For more information, call 888-860-7137.

Whitehall development to be topic of meeting

To better understand what is happening with Whitehall Plantation, area residents/homeowners on Harborview Circle, Meridian Road, Tucker Road, Rue Du Bois, Carolyn Drive and others are organizing an information meeting to be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Carteret Street Methodist Church at 408 Carteret St.

Whitehall development plans and related development issues will be discussed.

With the court challenge over the Whitehall sale no longer an issue, Mid-City Real Estate Partners of Atlanta is moving forward with plans to develop the 19-acre parcel at the eastern end of the Wood Memorial Bridge on the Sea Island Parkway.

The company says planning is very preliminary at this point, but had revealed earlier a “conceptual plan” that included residential, retail/commercial, a boutique hotel and a river-side restaurant.

The public is invited to the meeting.

Child abuse prevention program gets accredited

The National Exchange Club (NEC) recently accredited the Exchange Parent Aide program of the Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) of Beaufort.

The NEC coordinates the largest network of Exchange Parent Aide programs in the United States, with more than 66 sites throughout the country.

The Exchange Parent Aide program of CAPA was implemented in 2015 with support from local Exchange Clubs, and has been providing Exchange Parent Aide services to families in the community for 18 months.

Exchange parent aides are trained, professionally supervised individuals, volunteer or paid, who assist parents under stress and whose children are at-risk of abuse or neglect.

The Exchange Parent Aide program was accredited AAA, demonstrating the highest level of compliance with the National Exchange Club’s Standards of Operation and Practice.

Accreditation demonstrates to funders and others that the organization is in compliance with national level criteria for quality programs and sound business practices.

Visit www.capabeaufort.org.

Beaufort County to hold unclaimed property event

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office has joined efforts with the South Carolina State Treasurer’s Office to announce Beaufort County’s first Unclaimed Property event.

This event is for county residents to claim their previously unclaimed property, such as undeposited checks.

“There are funds being held by the state for individuals who may not be aware that they have money out there,” said Maria Walls, Beaufort County treasurer. “This is a great way to inform residents about such funds and how to claim them.”

The Unclaimed Property event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Bluffton Public Library at 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton.

An appointment is required prior to attendance and can be made by contacting the Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office online or by phone. Taxpayers are encouraged to search the unclaimed funds listed on the State Treasurer’s website prior to making an appointment.

Additional information can be found at beaufortcountytreasurer.com or by calling 843-255-2600.

Mosquito spraying may take place through June 16

Beaufort County Mosquito Control may conduct aerial training, surveillance, and/or spray missions that may include the application of EPA-registered public health insecticides during daylight hours through Friday, June 16.

It uses low-flying aircraft and its aerial spraying is dependent upon ideal weather.

It does not treat the salt marsh habitats for adult mosquitoes during these aerial operations.

For additional information, call 843-255-5800.