News briefs for July 6th-12th

County offers recycling at local boat landings

Thanks to a recent $10,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Office of Solid Waste Recycling, several local boat landings and fishing piers will offer recycling opportunities for plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

Residents and visitors in the county that utilize these access points are urged to place trash in the waste receptacle and to separate their bottles and cans into the new recycle bins.

Nine “twin the bin” dual units were purchased and placed at the following locations:

• Alljoy Boat Landing (265 Alljoy Road, May River)

• Broad River Boat Landing (1050 Robert Smalls Parkway, Broad River)

• C.C. Haigh, Jr. Boat Landing (1640 Fording Island Road, Mackay Creek)

• Cross Island Boat Landing (68 Helmsman Way, Broad Creek)

• Edgar Glenn Boat Landing (305 Okatie Highway, Chechessee River)

• Factory Creek Fishing Pier (Sea Island Parkway, Factory Creek)

• H.E. Trask Sr. Boat Landing (325 Sawmill Creek Road, Colleton River)

• Parris Island Boat Landing (50 Marina Blvd., Battery Creek)

• Port Royal Boat Landing – The Sands (50 Sands Beach Road, Battery Creek and Beaufort River)

SCDHEC has launched a program called RecycleMoreSC, a public-private partnership to promote the benefits of recycling. The county has aligned its goals with the statewide goal of increasing recycling to 40 percent by 2020.

“We’re hoping this will lower our garbage tonnage and increase our recycling tonnage,” said Cindy Carter, the county’s Solid Waste and Recycling information coordinator. “It will save landfill space and help out with our recycling efforts.”

For more information on this and other recycling issues, visit www.bcgov.net/recycle or call 843-255-2823.

New budget, code approved by city

The FY2018 Beaufort Code and budget were approved on June 27.

The FY18 budget took effect July 1.

The budget, presented by City Manager Bill Prokop, reflects the five goals outlined in the city’s strategic plan for 2017-2019:

• Goal 1: Achieve diversification of the tax base and career paths into and beyond middle income through the encouragement of sustainable economic growth within new businesses and expansions by way of targeted recruitment of businesses in technology, knowledge management and emerging sectors.

• Goal 2: Create and maintain a comprehensive, proactive communication plan.

• Goal 3: Through tourism, attract those that are looking to relocate their offices and businesses to the city by capitalizing on the qualities that Beaufort has to offer.

• Goal 4: Initiate a plan to accommodate significant growth through infill development within the Northwest Quadrant and parts of the Old Commons.

• Goal 5: Create and coordinate opportunities for affordable housing to be constructed in the city.

According to the city, the FY18 budget includes new investments and important reinvestments in critical city infrastructure. The budget also ensures workforce development and readiness, and the ability to provide the community with the highest level of service.

The city estimates it will bring in about 7.8 percent more revenue during fiscal year 2018 compared to FY17.

Furthermore, there will be no tax hike due to revenue growth and tight controls on spending.

The Beaufort Code is a new form-based development code and zoning map. It replaces the Unified Development Ordinance from 2003.

Originally begun in collaboration with Beaufort County and the town of Port Royal in 2012, the Beaufort Code coordinates language and concepts with the two neighboring jurisdictions.

The FY18 Budget, 2017-2019 Strategic Plan and the Beaufort Code can all be found on the city’s website at www.cityofbeaufort.org.

Accommodations tax applications due Sept. 7

The Beaufort County Accommodations Tax Board is now accepting applications from organizations in Beaufort County wanting to receive grants from the 2-percent state accommodations tax fund.

South Carolina law allows for a 2-percent tax levy on the rental of all transient accommodations to help provide financial support to promote tourism and fund tourism-related activities in municipalities and counties within the state.

As a result, individuals staying overnight in hotels, motels, inns and vacation rentals pay 2 percent in addition to the statewide sales tax and any local sales and use tax applied to their lodging cost.

Applications are available online at www.bcgov.net and will not be accepted if received incomplete or past the deadline of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Only the current year application will be accepted for consideration.

Questions regarding the application process should be directed to Linda Maietta at 843-255-2297 or atax@bcgov.net.