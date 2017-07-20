News briefs for July 20th-26th

Mosquito spraying may take place through July 21

Beaufort County Mosquito Control may conduct aerial training, surveillance, and/or spray missions that may include the application of EPA-registered public health insecticides during daylight hours through Friday, July 21.

It uses low-flying aircraft and its aerial spraying is dependent upon ideal weather. It does not treat the salt marsh habitats for adult mosquitoes during these aerial operations.

For additional information, call 843-255-5800.

Beaufort gets kudos for foodie scene

Beaufort has been lauded on another national list, this time for its food.

USA Today’s Go Escape magazine recently recognized Beaufort as one of the “Towns That Lives to Eat.”

“Often described as the most beautiful town in the South, Beaufort, S.C., is surrounded by water,” states the article. “This Lowcountry island village perches halfway between Charleston and Savannah, Ga., where marshes glow golden at sunrise and sunset.

“While folks come for the history — Beaufort dates to before the American Revolution — the restaurants keep them satisfied. You’ll find shrimp and grits for breakfast, and a bounty of seafood at lunch and dinner.

“Noteworthy spots include Wren, Breakwater and Saltus River Grill restaurants, all serving sea flavors with farm produce. On a drive out to tour St. Helena Island’s Penn Center, one of the first schools for freed slaves, stop by the Shrimp Shack for a shrimp burger.”

Herrmann named Southeast director

The March of Dimes announced that Erin Herrmann has been promoted to the position of executive director for the Southeast Market of the March of Dimes.

Herrmann joined the March of Dimes in 2009 as a community director, responsible for the March for Babies and Signature Chefs Auction events in Charleston.

Under her direction, both events consistently grew in revenue and the Signature Chefs Auction became one of the top culinary events in the community.

“We are proud to have Erin in this important role in our organization. Her experience and passion for our mission will help us to achieve our goals, as well as to help give more babies a fighting chance at a healthy birth,” said Shannon Gilbert, Regional Vice President for the March of Dimes East Region.

The March of Dimes Southeast Market hosts March for Babies events in Beaufort, Charleston and Walterboro.

For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs. Find out how you can help raise funds to prevent premature birth and birth defects by walking in March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org.