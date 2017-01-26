News briefs for January 26th-February 1st

Photo above: The Gov. Paul Hamilton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honored Beaufort Eagle Scout Logan McFee as the Chapter’s 2015 Eagle Scout of the Year. Chapter Eagle Scout Scholarship Chairman Jody Henson made the delayed presentation in front of the black marble monolith dedicated in August of 2015 to fallen law enforcement officers in Beaufort County. The monolith was the idea of McFee for his Eagle Scout project, which was to be completed in the year he would be honored by Troop 251 as an Eagle Scout. From left are Henson, Joanne McFee, Mike McFee, Logan McFee and parents Sam and Robert McFee. Photo by Shannon Earwood.

CODA, Hope Haven are combining forces

CODA and Hope Haven have merged to become Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center.

The merger will expand the impact in the community and provide an umbrella of services under one roof to make it easier for families to seek help.

This proactive measure was taken in order to better advocate for and treat those impacted by abuse and to raise awareness about child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and their overlap.

“As a united team, we can do even more to advance our ongoing mission to protect, treat and prevent,” said Hopeful Horizons CEO Shauw Chin Capps. “Together, we will empower victims, educate the public and provide a one-stop shop with comprehensive services for victims of violence and abuse.”

“CODA and Hope Haven are not going away, but coming together,” said Hopeful Horizons COO Kristin Dubrowski. “The DNA of each organization is the foundation of Hopeful Horizons.”

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner is a fan of the merger.

“I’m very excited about this merger for our community,” he said. “It is a huge milestone and will have such a positive impact in meeting the needs for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Both CODA and Hope Haven have been partners with my office for many years. They do tremendous work and the coming together of these two strong organizations will further strengthen our ability as a community to combat these crimes.”

Solicitor Duffie Stone said, “Hopeful Horizons is a critical partner in the multi-disciplinary approach to abuse that protects victims during investigation and enhances criminal prosecution. I am thrilled that the merger will allow Hopeful Horizons to reach more people.”

For more information on the mission and vision of Hopeful Horizons, visit www.hopefulhorizons.org.

Bridge repairs to cause lane closures on S.C. 170

There will be temporary, single-lane closures on Okatie Highway (S.C. 170) east and west from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 27.

The lane closures are necessary for repair work on the bridges over the Broad and Chechessee rivers.

Barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows will be utilized for the work zone.

The public is asked to exercise caution while driving through the area.

Fripp Audubon Club to meet on Jan. 26

The Fripp Audubon Club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Fripp Community Center.

There will be a meet-and-greet reception at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Attendees will hear a presentation by Drs. Miles Hayes and Jacqueline Michel about the coastal geology and ecology of South Carolina.

There will also be opportunities to renew memberships, learn about, or volunteer for, different Audubon-related activities such as the Bluebird Trail and Audubon in the Schools and win a prize in the Audubon raffle.

For more information about the club, visit www.islc.net/audubon.

Beaufort History Museum to hold annual meeting

The Beaufort History Museum’s annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the museum hall located on the second floor of the Arsenal, 713 Craven St. in Beaufort.

After the meeting, there will be a reception featuring hors d’ oeuvres and wines.

Third, final pass for debris removal underway

Beaufort County’s debris removal contractors are urging residents to refrain from placing debris not generated by Hurricane Matthew at the right-of-way after the start of the third and final debris removal pass for that area.

The third and final pass began in most of Beaufort County on Jan. 3.

Debris placed at the right-of-way after the third pass is complete for any area will not be picked up by county contractors and is prohibited by FEMA regulations and federal law.

A substantial number of residents have continued to bring debris to the curb, some of which appears to be green and freshly cut. All residents should be advised only debris from the hurricane should be placed at the right-of-way.

The county’s debris removal contractor has removed nearly 1.5 million cubic yards of debris from public and private roads and rights-of-way throughout the county.

It is expected that debris removal operations from rights-of-way should be complete by the end of February. Marine debris removal operations are expected to take longer.

Debris removal by county contractors is limited by federal law. Leaves and small limbs should be disposed of in the same way yard waste is normally disposed.

Small amounts of Class 2 debris can be disposed of at County Convenience Centers. Class 2 waste includes building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses and plumbing.

Lady’s Island forum has been rescheduled

The Lady’s Island Community Forum: Designing A Future for Lady’s Island, has been rescheduled from Jan. 12 to Thursday, Feb. 23, due to a speaker having to cancel because of an unforeseen emergency.

Details on the time, place and other information will be released in the coming weeks.

The Sea Island Corridor Coalition and the Coastal Conservation League will host this event, which will focus on rethinking the future of Lady’s Island and the S.C. 21/Sea Island Parkway corridor.

The public is encouraged to attend to discuss issues related to development, traffic and community preservation.

Correction for Jan. 19 edition of Island News

Singer and educator Dr. Marlena Smalls was incorrectly identified in a picture in the Jan. 19 edition of The Island News.