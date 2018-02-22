New urgent care clinic opens in Beaufort

Photo above: Cameron Price, PA-C, and Dan Smith, DO

Beaufort Memorial Hospital opens new Express Care & Occupational Health Clinic

To speed up care for patients suffering from acute, nonlife-threatening medical issues, Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) has opened a new urgent care clinic at 974 Ribaut Rd.

Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health also will serve employees of businesses participating in the hospital’s new Well at Work, a comprehensive wellness program designed to cover everything from pre-employment physicals to workplace injuries.

The clinic initially will be staffed by Dr. Dan Smith, a board-certified family medicine specialist with more than 14 years’ experience, and board-certified physician assistant Cameron Price. Prior to the launch of the clinic, Smith had been practicing at Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group for the last three years. During his career, he has served as an ER and urgent care physician at several hospitals, most recently at Hampton Regional Medical Center.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, the clinic offers medical care for a wide range of minor ailments and injuries, including the flu, strep throat, sprains and strains, urinary tract infections, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and lacerations. Operating hours will expand as the need for services increases.

“As an express care clinic, it’s designed to provide patients with faster access to care if they can’t get in right away to see their doctor,” said Angie Barber, practice operations administrator for Beaufort Memorial Physician Partners. “The clinic will support our primary care practices, easing the demand for same-day appointments and decreasing unnecessary visits to the ER.”

In addition, companies enrolled in the Well at Work program will be able to send employees suffering workplace injuries to the clinic for expedited medical services, reducing lost time and rising workers’ compensation costs. The clinic also can perform employee physical exams, drug and alcohol testing and biometric screenings, including cholesterol and blood pressure tests.

“We plan to grow the facility based on the needs of the community,” Barber said. “We’ll expand our hours of operation and add support staff as demand increases for services.”

Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health accepts most insurance, as well as cash and credit cards. For more information, call (843) 524-3344.