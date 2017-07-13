New commander welcomed at MCAS

Photo above: Col. Timothy P. Miller, center, returned the Battle Colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Mays during the Change of Command ceremony July 7 at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Miller assumed command from Col. Peter “Bambi” Buck, left, who retired. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

By Bob Sofaly

Despite a blistering heat index of 114 degrees, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort held its official Change of Command ceremony on July 7, albeit in the air-conditioned environs of the base’s gym.

In time-honored tradition, Col. Peter D. Buck formally retired from the Marine Corps and relinquished command to Col. Timothy P. Miller.

Buck had been the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort since February 2014. He and his family will be returning to Wisconsin. Buck served more than 30 years as a U.S. Marine

Miller graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1994 through the Platoon Leaders Course.

He was designated a naval aviator on Aug. 8, 1997, and reported to Marine Corps Air Station New River for training.

In January 1998, Miller served in a number of billets, including weapons and tactics instructor and operations officer. During this period he participated in two deployments with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Miller was deployed to Iraqi Freedom, and then as an executive officer to Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

He also recently attended the Israel National Defense College where he earned a Master’s Degree in Social Science. Miller then became the U.S. Pacific Command Warfighting Exercise’s Branch chief.

His personal decorations include Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Air Medal with Strike/Flight Numeral 9, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star.