New briefs for October 5th-11th

Several roads to get new asphalt

Asphalt paving will take place on the following roads between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 10:

• S-38 Keans Neck Road, Mile Post 3.00-4.08

• S-42 Seabrook Road, Mile Post 0.04-1.29

• S-623 Carolina Avenue, Mile Post 0.00-1.30

• S-92 Bellinger Hill Road, Mile Post 3.30-4.60

• S-102 Mitchellville Road, Mile Post 0.30-1.25

This work could be intermittent during these times due to unfavorable weather conditions and unforeseen mechanical failures.

There will be lane closures, but traffic will be maintained through the use of traffic control devices.

Hopeful Horizons hosts awareness month events

Throughout October, Beaufort’s Hopeful Horizons will be hosting events to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community, state and around the nation.

COO of Hopeful Horizons, Kristin Dubrowski, said, “South Carolina is No. 5 in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.”

“That is a staggering statistic that needs to change and we hope that raising awareness during this month and all year long will be the first step to making that happen.”

Hopeful Horizons will display a “Clothesline Project” at the libraries in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties; and a “Wedding Gown Project” at each of the courthouses in Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper counties.

High schools in Beaufort and Jasper counties will host candlelight vigils for victims of domestic violence.

There will be events on Friday, Oct. 13, at Ridgeland/Hardeeville High School; on Oct. 20 at Whale Branch High School; and Oct. 27 at Hilton Head High School.

Several coffee shops will display informational posters and provide coffee sleeves with Hopeful Horizons’ domestic violence hotline including Common Ground in Downtown Beaufort, Pluff Mudd in Port Royal and Watusi Café on Hilton Head.

Visit www.hopefulhorizons.org.

Some tax notices are now available

Tax notices for 2017 for personal property are now available for taxpayers.

The personal property tax notices for the following types of property have been assigned and delivered to the county treasurer for distribution: aircraft documented vessels; watercraft, boats and motors; commercial vessels; and other business property.

Tax notices for real property and the associated rental accounts have been delayed by county administration.

The earliest tax notices for real property and associated rental accounts is expected to be issued by Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Debris management sites to close on Oct. 8

The debris management sites opened by Beaufort County after Tropical Storm Irma will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

The sites are located at Barnwell Resources, Daufuskie Island, Ihly Farms and Pinckney Point.

Residents can dispose of Class 1 and 2 debris, as well as white goods debris, at these sites.

After Monday, Oct. 9, residents can dispose of any remaining storm debris at any of the County’s Convenience Centers.

For more information, call the Solid Waste and Recycling Office of the Beaufort County Public Works Department at 843-255-2736.