New briefs for November 30th-December 6th

BJWSA rolls out new online payment system

The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) is implementing a more convenient and user-friendly online payment system for customers.

The new and improved interface provides myriad benefits to customers, enabling them to pay their bills faster, easier and more conveniently and securely, according to a press release.

The new features include an improved user experience; a “pay now” feature that allows for quick payment registration; and registered account enhancements including the ability to view and pay multiple accounts at once, view payment history and consumption information and view past statements.

Customers can also securely save payment information; sign up for paperless billing with email reminders; and schedule automatic payments from a checking account or credit card.

Additionally, BJWSA has implemented a new automated phone payment system with features such as quick account balance review and payment with a credit card, debit card or eCheck and an easy-to-use call flow.

“We are excited about these changes and they reflect our continual commitment to providing a superior customer service experience,” said BJWSA General Manager Ed Saxon. “We recognize that customers want flexibility, accessibility, convenience and a user-friendly experience without sacrificing security. We are confident that this new online payment system will meet these needs.”

Visit www.bjwsa.org.

Republican men’s club to host holiday brunch

The Annual Holiday Brunch hosted by the Beaufort Federation of Republican Men will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Dataw Island’s Carolina Room.

Guest speakers include Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and Drew McKissick, state chairman of the SC Republican Party. Also in attendance will be U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford and SC Sen. Tom Davis.

Tickets are $32.50 per plate and must be purchased by Friday, Dec. 1.

Pay by check to Beaufort Federation of Republican Men, Frank Wainwright, 153 Locust Fence Road, St. Helena Island. The tickets will be available at the door.

Republican Club to welcome Martin Sullivan

The Greater Bluffton Republican Club will meet on Monday, Dec. 4, at Local Pie Bluffton at 15 State Of Mind St., Bluffton.

Martin Sullivan, chief of staff to Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, will provide an update on current events in Savannah, including crime and the new Savannah police department as well as the state of the GOP in Georgia and the Lowcountry.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. in the upstairs room of the venue.

The public is welcome.

Preliminary flood maps ready for public viewing

Newly revised preliminary digital flood insurance rate maps for coastal areas of Beaufort County will be available for residents to review from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the main lobby of the Hargray Building at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, One University Boulevard, Bluffton.

Flood maps show the extent to which areas are at risk for flooding and help determine flood insurance and building requirements.

Residents and property owners will have the opportunity to view preliminary coastal maps, learn more about the risk of flooding, and ask questions about the new maps. Residents will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with specialists to discuss flood insurance, engineering, building permits and more. Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact the county’s Building Codes Department at 843-255-2065.

Satellite elections office to temporarily change hours

The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County has temporarily changed its office hours at its Bluffton satellite office.

The Bluffton office will be open on Wednesdays only through Dec. 20. Then, it will be closed from Dec. 27 though Jan. 9.

The office will reopen for normal business hours on Wednesdays only from Jan. 10-31.

The Bluffton office will be closed on Feb. 7, for staff training and will reopen Feb. 14 for normal business hours on Wednesdays only.

Full service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the main office at 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort.

For more information, call 843-255-6900 or visit www.bcgov.net/vote.

Indivisible Beaufort SC to meet on Dec. 9

Indivisible Beaufort SC will hold its December meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the meeting room of the Beaufort Branch Library on Scott Street in downtown Beaufort.

Its program will be “Justice – Before, During, and After Trial.”

The program will include a presentation on the best-selling book on evidence suppression, incarceration and re-trial chances entitled “Just Mercy,” by lawyer Bryan Stevenson. The group will then discuss the issue of right to counsel, as exemplified by the recent suit brought against the city of Beaufort by the American Civil Liberties Union charging failure to provide counsel to those standing trial in municipal court.

Attendees will also be surveyed for the top issues to follow in the upcoming 2018 South Carolina legislative session in January. The public is welcome.

Toys for Tots needs community’s help

United Way of the Lowcountry is partnering with Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, Love House Ministries, Bluffton Self Help and the Deep Well Project this year to provide Christmas assistance to those in need through Operation Holiday Heroes.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a countywide collaboration to ensure that every child and family in need throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties has toys and food for Christmas.

Last year, Operation Holiday Heroes provided Christmas gifts and meals to 1,816 families throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties, including 3,936 children.

Donate toys by dropping them off at any of the United Way of the Lowcountry offices (Beaufort, Bluffton, Ridgeland) or at one of the many Toys for Tots boxes throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties.

For a full list of toy donation drop-off locations, visit www.toysfortots.org.

To make a monetary donation to Operation Holiday Heroes, visit www.uwlowcountry.org or send a check payable to “Operation Holiday Heroes” to United Way of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 202, Beaufort, SC 29901; or drop off at United Way of the Lowcountry (Beaufort office), located at 1277 Ribaut Road.

Other ways to help include hosting a holiday or dinner party and collecting gifts for Operation Holiday Heroes; making a donation in memory of a loved one or in honor of them; or for businesses to become a Toys for Tots drop-off location by requesting a box on the Toys for Tots website at www.toysfortots.org.

Those needing Christmas assistance this holiday season should register by calling the Salvation Army at 843-524-3727; or calling or visiting Love House Ministries at 843-525-1043, 423C Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort. Love House Ministries will be conducting its registration process from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through Dec. 22. Children are not allowed at sign-up or toy distribution.

Free parking offered at downtown marina

The Beaufort City Council has approved the Parking Advisory Committee’s recommendation that there be free parking at the Downtown Marina in Beaufort this holiday season.

However, it will be offered in a different way than it has been in years past to allow shoppers more time to explore what all of the merchants have to offer as well as to provide time to enjoy lunch or dinner without having to worry about a parking time limit.

Free parking will be offered now through New Year’s Day at the Downtown Marina parking lot on the waterfront and accessed from Bay Street at the intersection of Charles or Newcastle streets.

There are 167 parking spaces available and there will be no time limit on parking.

All other metered parking spaces/areas in the downtown will be paid parking including Bay Street and their respective time limits will be enforced. Paid parking is enforced from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Beaufort County offers free electronics recycling

The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Office will host two free electronics recycling events for county residents.

The next events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations on Saturday, Dec. 9: Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road; and Bluffton Beaufort County Public Works, 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort.

Any personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives and miscellaneous electronics (microwaves, cell phones, radios, fax machines, and typewriters) will be accepted.

Call 843-255-2736 for more information or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.