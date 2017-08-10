Military news briefs for August 10th-16th

Photo above: Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isis Gooden, center, from St. Helena Island, leads two fire hose teams fighting a simulated aircraft fire on USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) flight deck during a recent general quarters drill. John C. Stennis conducted the drill with Afloat Training Group, Pacific as part of Crew Certification Phase III, which evaluates the ship’s crew and damage control training team for readiness and proficiency. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson G. Brown.

Senator accepting academy nominations

The office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R-SC, is accepting applications for Military Service Academy Nominations through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

High school students interested in attending one of the four service academies – U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – may submit applications and other necessary documents.

Students interested in being considered for a nomination by Scott must submit an application, SAT/ACT scores, two essays, high school transcripts and three letters of recommendation.

For more information about the nomination process, visit the senator’s FAQ page or call the Service Academy Coordinator at 803-771-6112.

During the last academic year, Scott nominated 45 students from across South Carolina to be considered for an appointment to one of the four service academies for the class of 2021.