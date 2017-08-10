Seems that everyone is getting ready for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse (check out the Aug. 17 edition of The Island News for where to watch locally, how to keep your eyes safe and more). In the meantime, Island News photographer Bob Sofaly caught this cool photo of the moon on Aug. 1 by attaching his camera to the back of a telescope.

To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.